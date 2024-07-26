Paris France.- With tens of thousands of spectators lining the Seine River, where the sports delegations are parading, the opening ceremony for Paris 2024 has begun.

The Mexican Delegation is already on its boat ready to present itself to the world, with Alejandra Orozco and Emiliano Hernández as its standard-bearers.

Rain began to appear two hours before the start, but neither that nor the long queues at the security checkpoints prevented the Olympic celebration among the attendees, who took their places to watch the spectacle.

Instead of the traditional parade in a stadium, some 6,800 athletes are heading in more than 90 boats along a 6-kilometer route on the Seine. Although 10,700 athletes are expected to compete over the entire Olympics, hundreds of soccer players are out of the French capital, surfers are in Tahiti and many more are yet to arrive for their events in the second week.

Hundreds of thousands of people, including 320,000 who paid for or received an invitation-only ticket, are expected to line the riverbanks to watch the boats carrying the athletes go by.

