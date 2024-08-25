Ubisoft has released a video to introduce the open world of Star Wars Outlawswith its many opportunities, its breadth and the variety of scenarios that we will have the opportunity to explore during the campaign of the long-awaited tie-in.

The developers at Ubisoft Massive have explained the approach used to build the various settings and make them interesting, for example by inserting random situations within the map, hidden outposts, pirates to face and treasures to discover also thanks to Nix’s intuition.

In full respect of the Star Wars intellectual property and in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, the Swedish team had the opportunity to create new locations such as Toshara’s moonwhere the first part of the story takes place, and provide Kay Vess with all the tools needed to thoroughly visit each area.

Several side activities have also been introduced, such as the Sabacc card game, betting on the Fathier races and even a couple of coin-ops inspired by the classic Star Wars arcadeswhich can be found inside certain locations.