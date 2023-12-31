In January 2024, it will be one year since the investigation into the circumstances of the death of the Chilean poet Pablo Neruda entered its decisive stage, when the third scientific panel that intervened in the case in 12 years met. It is a case that was opened in 2011 with a complaint from the Communist Party (PC), where the writer was a member, aimed at determining whether the 1971 Nobel Prize winner in Literature died of prostate cancer with metastasis or if he was poisoned with a lethal injection. as his driver Manuel Araya stated.

