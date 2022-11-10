The European Union is moving towards granting Member States greater possibilities to carry out border controls within Europe. The European Commission has detailed plans to extend the maximum period of six months for temporary border controls to two years. Most EU Member States support the stretching of the still strict conditions for surveillance and control of internal borders.

The recent arrival of (radical) right-wing governments in Italy and Sweden that want to limit the arrival of refugees has increased support in Brussels for border controls. The tensions surrounding Ukraine also contribute to this. However, critics in the European Parliament fear damage to one of the most important achievements of European integration: the free movement of people and goods.

The European discussion about border controls is of great importance to the Netherlands, not only because of its open economy, but also because in recent years more and more voices have been raised in favor of border control in order to reduce the number of asylum seekers. The government has always stated that European agreements stand in the way of this. Earlier this week, however, Prime Minister Rutte had to promise the VVD party that his cabinet will make proposals to “limit the influx”.

Border Guard

In Brussels, a proposal from the European Commission to use border surveillance against ‘instrumentalization of migration’ has been discussed for almost a year. By this the Commission is referring to using migrants as an instrument or weapon against other countries in an attempt to disrupt them, as Belarus did against Poland. At the end of last year, Belarusian police officers escorted thousands of asylum seekers from countries including the Middle East to the border with Poland, where Warsaw closed many border posts. Where this concerned an external border, internal borders can also become the target of ‘instrumentalisation’, according to the European Commission. In that case, it is more about international gangs that use migrants to earn a lot of money. That too could become a valid reason for more border surveillance, both at the external and internal borders.

The European Commission, with the support of the Member States, wants to put an end to the proliferation of border controls. As of 2015, Member States have notified the establishment of border surveillance in Brussels about 250 times. In 2020 and 2021, most member states closed their borders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Currently countries are tightening their border controls because of the war in Ukraine. Norway has notified border controls to Brussels because of “the need to increase the security of Norwegian onshore and offshore gas facilities”. Sweden did so “because of the risk of arms smuggling from Ukraine.”

Fundamental Criticism

In December last year, the Commission presented its proposal on a reform of the Schengen Code which received support from Member States last June. The press release published by the Council of Ministers on June 10, even spoke of the possibility of border surveillance for up to two and a half years instead of two years as the EU Commission wants. The Council endorsed the need for more measures at the border to counter the ‘instrumentalisation of migration’. This may also involve lighter forms of surveillance and supervision (eg with mobile brigades). The Netherlands “welcomes” the plans, but does want the concept of instrumentalization to be defined more clearly.

The European Parliament, which co-decides on the reform of the rules for the Schengen area, is strongly divided. In particular, the social democrats and Liberals, two major groups, have fundamental criticisms. „The European Commission is preparing Member States please instead of protecting the European Treaty”, says Thijs Reutenmember of the PvdA delegation to Parliament.

Reuten fears that the proposed expansion offers Member States the opportunity to “limit the influx of asylum seekers, which is now very topical in the Netherlands.” Prime Minister Rutte’s promise to reduce that influx “could lead to more border controls”, according to the PvdA member. Now the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee carries out alone mobile controls in border areas in the south and east of the Netherlands, and checks migrants there for identity papers.

