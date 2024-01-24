Dear people, be warned about the return of one of the least spectacular nameplates in Opel's long, rich history. The Frontera is back! The model is making its return at a time when Opel is doing well, so this 2024 version will not be on an old Isuzu platform. Oh, and the Frontera will soon be the first car with the new Opel logo.

The Frontera will only be available as an EV, but information about the range, the number of electric motors and how much power they will deliver is not yet known at this early stage. Stellantis doesn't even say anything about the dimensions. Judging from the two images we see now, the new Opel Frontera could be gigantic, but it could also be incredibly small.

Still, looking at the shape – and taking into account Opel's comment that the Frontera is aimed at 'a broad group of customers' by offering it at 'an attractive price' – we don't think it will be huge. For now we would size him around the Crossland. Whatever size it will be, Opel promises that the Frontera will be 'a fun car with smart, functional features' that offers plenty of space.

When will we see the electric Opel Frontera?

In the coming weeks we should see the first real images of the electric Opel Frontera. The car brand is expected to release some more relevant information about the car by then. Let's hope that the Frontera name makes a new start that makes you forget the original from the 90s.