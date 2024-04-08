From 2028, Opel only wants to supply electric models. When the German brand adds a new name (okay, not completely new, but we'll get to that in a moment) to the range, you expect that car to only be made as an EV. That doesn't happen with the Frontera. Unfortunately, the SUV does not have a V6 like the old one, but the Frontera can be ordered with an electric or mild-hybrid powertrain.

For those who were not yet familiar with the Opel Frontera, here is a little history lesson. In the 1990s, someone at Opel had the idea to build a rugged SUV on the Isuzu brand platform. The top model had a 3.2-liter V6 with 205 hp. In 2004, Opel came back to its senses and the Frontera was discontinued. Now the name is back on a less adventurous SUV.

The Frontera gets a number of firsts

The new Frontera fully embraces Opel's new design language. Just look at those headlights, for example. On the back, the lights are also recognizable as Opel, but they are clearly different from the rest of the line-up. Each rear light now consists of two parts. You will also find the new Opel logo on the nose and on the buttocks. The Frontera is the first car to feature the new 'Blitz'.

Inside, there's an angular handlebar that appears quite thin at the bottom. Two 10-inch screens are placed in front of the driver. The left screen serves as the driver's display, the right is the infotainment screen. The luggage space in the rear is 460 liters, which expands to 1,600 liters when the rear seats are folded down. That is about the same size as a Nissan Qashqai.

Opel ensures more smartphone use in the car

You can also order something for the interior that Opel calls the 'smartphone station'. Your phone connects to a special app, after which you can 'use the phone as the control panel for the car's infotainment'. Doesn't sound like the best method to get drivers off their smartphones, but we haven't seen or tried it yet, so won't jump to conclusions.

Opel does not want to say anything about the specifications of the Frontera and Frontera Electric. All we are told is that the first will have 48 volt technology and the second will be fully electric. Opel also remains vague about prices. No numbers have been shared yet, but the brand does promise that the Frontera will be sold at an 'attractive price'. We also don't know when the SUV will be available for sale.