With the KAD rangemade up of three models launched in 1964, Opel began an offensive in the premium segment with three differentiated models for different audiences: Opel Kapitän, Opel Admiral and Opel Diplomat, known as ‘The Big Three of Rüsselsheim’. In this authentic trident of luxury, it was up to the Diplomat, as top of the range, to be the best ambassador of technology, performance, luxury and the most exclusive finishes that the German house could offer.

A look across the pond

To achieve a car suitable to compete with the big names in premium, Opel He looked at the big saloons and sedans which represented a good percentage of the market automobile on the other side of the Atlantic. In Detroit, the brand’s designers discovered a new trend, the ‘New Vision’, a linear and minimalist design style, which fled from the ornaments, baroque elements and futuristic features that had dominated in the 50’s decade to opt for pure lines and sober elegance.

It was sold in sedan and coupe versions. OPEL

With 9,152 units produced, the Opel Diplomat managed to impose its style on the traditional European premium segment with a car that could have perfectly succeeded on American interstate highways due to its design, dimensions and range of engines.

In 1964 the Opel Diplomat came onto the market. OPEL

With the three volume silhouette characteristic of American sedans and lines that were successful in those years in North America, the Opel Diplomat offered some dimensions typical of ‘Made in USA’, with 4,948 millimeters long, 1,902 wide and a wheelbase of 2,845. Under the hood, the sensations were also purely American, with V8 engines of Chevrolet origin, who rode them in sports cars like the Corvette or Camaros.

Mechanical

Throughout the commercial life of the Diplomat, the V8 mechanical They occupied, indisputably, the top of the range. At first, a motorization of 4.6 liters of 190 HP capable of achieving the 200 km/h and go from 0 to 100 km/h in 11 seconds. Subsequently, an engine of 5.6 liters, which developed 230 HP which allowed it to exceed 200 km/h and reach 100 km/h in 9 seconds. This propellant was the basis of the Opel Diplomat Coupe, the sportiest and most high-end version of this model. Bodied and prepared by Karmann, it offered 250 HP of power. These V8 engines were managed by another typical element of New World automobiles: a Powerglide 2-speed automatic gearbox.

The Diplomat was Opel’s flagship. OPEL

Along with these engines, the Opel Diplomat had mechanics closer to what was in vogue in European cars of the time, such as the 2.6 and 2.8 liter inline 6-cylinder engines with powers of 100 HP and 125 HP, respectively.

Inside

The interior mixed leather, wood, aluminum, etc. OPEL

Inside its cabin, the Opel Diplomat became an ambassador of elegance, luxury and prestige with the Opel seal. With a refined upholstery and high level, its dashboard offered the warmth of the natural wood. The The seats reclined and the four windows had electric windows. The mirrors were adjustable from the inside while the steering and brakes were hydraulic and the fog lights were standard.

IN 1967 it underwent a first restyling. OPEL

In 1967the Opel Diplomat underwent a first restyling in which technical innovations were incorporated such as a new address by recirculation of balls and a thermal rear window. Two years later, more significant changes would arrive with the second generation, known as Opel Diplomat B. To begin with, the body was shortened to 4,920 millimeters while the chassis was improved with a De Dion axle in the rear suspension. In the engine section, debuted electronic injection with the 2.8 L6 engine. In the 5.4 V8, the 3-speed Hydramatic automatic transmission was integrated.