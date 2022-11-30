We maintain that if Opel had released this Astra Electric – which we were promised last year – as the first version of the new Astra, there would be much more fanfare around the model. Unfortunately, that is not the case, so let’s stop talking about it. It should not spoil the party either, because Opel also immediately brings the fully electric version of the Sports Tourer.

In the estate segment, few rely entirely on batteries. A daring move by Opel, so. Both models can be charged to 80 percent full in half an hour on a 100-kW fast charger. In addition, there is a built-in 11-kW charger to connect your car to the wallbox at home. After about five hours, your Astra is ready again.

Specifications of the Opel Astra and Astra Sports Tourer

Then the details: in both Astras you get a 156 hp and 270 Nm strong electric motor that, thanks to a 54-kWh battery, should travel up to 416 kilometers. We don’t know a 0-to-100 time yet, but the top speed is: it is 170 km/h. Of course there are different driving modes: Eco mode for when things get tricky with the range, Normal for everyday work, and Sport – but will you ever use them?

Opel does not yet communicate prices of both models. You can order the Astra from spring 2023. The first deliveries come in June of that year. The Astra Sports Tourer can only be ordered from the summer, with deliveries at the end of the year. Oh, and before you mark those dates in red in your calendar: full-electric GSE versions are also coming…