The new Opel Astra Electric is not only the first purely electrically powered Astra, but also one of the first electric station wagons. Dutch consumers are waiting for that, but it is not a pioneer.

Opel calls the brand new Astra Electric a ‘real pioneer’. That is a bit exaggerated, because its eternal rival, the Volkswagen Golf, has had an electric variant for about eight years. Moreover, group members of Stellantis have long preceded the Astra with exactly the same powertrain. We are talking about cars such as the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, the Opel Corsa-e, the Opel Mokka-e, the Peugeot e-208, the Peugeot e-2008 and the Peugeot e-308.

So we already know the basis of all these ‘competitors’ from the Stellantis group, only the sheet metal and interior are different. The good news is that the car will not only be available as an electric five-door, but also as an Astra Sports Tourer Electric – the first electric station wagon from a German car manufacturer. But Opel is not a pioneer here either, because the MG5 has been on the market for quite a long time, as has the Peugeot e-308 SW. Nevertheless, it is nice that the segment of affordable electric station wagons is expanding with the Astra.

Vauxhall Astra Electric. © Opel



Like every latest-generation Opel Astra, the Astra Electric is characterized by the sporty and confident-looking Opel Vizor family face. The electric variant is only distinguished from its non-electric brothers by a sportier design front bumper and standard 18-inch alloy wheels in so-called 'diamond cutor all-black finish.

Luggage space smaller

The battery pack of the Astra Electric is mounted in the floor of the car, reducing the luggage space in the hatchback from 422 to 352 litres. The luggage compartment of the Astra Sports Tourer Electric is 516 litres, which can easily be expanded to 1553 liters by folding the rear seats. You can also hand in a piece of trunk here. The Sports Tourer with only a combustion engine can store between 598 and 1635 liters of suitcases and moving items. The great thing is that Opel has been able to keep the loss of space identical to that of the hybrid version, while much larger batteries have been installed in the purely electric version.

Vauxhall Astra Electric. © Opel



The low position of the batteries does ensure a low center of gravity, which results in stable and safe handling. The Astra has fairly stiff suspension, which ensures a sporty driving feel. The downside is that the car is a bit bumpy on bad road surfaces and that is not comfort-enhancing. The steering is a bit light, but in sport mode it is nice and heavy. If you still want more comfort, you can simply opt for a Peugeot or Citroën within the same group. In that respect it is a good thing that not all cars of the Stellantis group drive exactly the same.

No neck breaker

The electric motor delivers an output of 156 hp (115 kW) and a maximum torque of 270 Nm. The Astra is no neck breaker with an acceleration of 0-100 kilometers per hour in 9.1 seconds, but with a top speed that is limited to 170 kilometers per hour, the Astra Electric can go faster than a number of other electric models. Drivers can choose from Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes to tailor the driving character to their personal preferences.

Vauxhall Astra Electric. © Opel



The energy is stored in a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 54 kWh. The battery uses 102 cells that are housed in seventeen modules and gives the Astra Electric a range of up to 416 kilometers – a distance that we actually achieved during our test drive under ideal conditions on a mix of roads within a few kilometers. The engineers paid a lot of attention to the efficient construction of the battery to guarantee an exemplary range despite its compact size. This puts the car in a nice ‘sweet spot’ that combines low fuel consumption with a relatively high range.

Vauxhall Astra Electric. © Opel



12.7kWh/100km

The average energy consumption of the Astra Electric is only 12.7 kWh/100 km (14.9 kWh according to WLTP), making it an efficient car and also suitable for longer distances. And if you have to charge along the highway, you can quickly continue on your way. The Astra Electric is suitable for fast charging (DC) with a capacity of up to 100 kW, with which the battery can be charged to 80 percent within approximately 30 minutes. The battery can also be charged quickly at an AC charging point thanks to the standard 3-phase 11 kW on-board charger.

Vauxhall Astra Electric. © Opel



Because the car is identical to the versions with combustion engine and hybrid drive, this Astra also has a functional and businesslike dashboard with a fresh and modern look. You also sit on excellent ergonomic sports seats and you have a view of two 10-inch wide screens. The latest generation of the intuitive human-machine interface displays all important functions, such as battery charge status and range, while the climate control is easy to operate with physical buttons. In addition, the head-up display and the operation of functions with voice recognition ensure that the driver can focus as much as possible on the road.

Vauxhall Astra Electric. © Opel



Tesla Model 3

The electric Astra cannot tow a trailer, although the ST variant will have the option of a towbar for a bicycle carrier. Apart from a handful of liters of luggage space, you hardly make any compromises compared to the standard models. The Astra only has one problem and that is the fact that Elon Musk is selling all his Teslas. As a result, a Tesla Model 3 in the Netherlands now only costs 41,990 euros. It is hoped for Opel that they can make the Astra Electric cheaper. On the other hand, there is no station wagon variant of the Model 3. And the Dutch love that.

