The report, which was prepared before the meeting of the OPEC + Joint Technical Committee scheduled for Wednesday, also expected that oil stocks in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development during the last quarter would slightly exceed the average in 2015-2019.

Oil prices jumped on Wednesday by about $3 for the two benchmarks, shortly after the European Commission President called on European Union countries on Wednesday to ban Russian oil imports, as part of a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow over its military operations in Ukraine.

Brent crude futures rose $3, bringing the price of a barrel to $107.97, while the benchmark US oil futures contract, West Texas Intermediate crude, also jumped $3, to settle at $105.41 a barrel.

This rise comes after oil prices rose in the beginning of Asian trading, on Wednesday, driven by industrial data that showed a decline in US crude and fuel stocks, which raised supply concerns.