One more year, the Lorenzo Silva Short Narrative Award organized by the Cooperativa de Enseñanza El Ope de Archena opens its doors to young writers, between 12 and 18 years old, from all over the country. The Ope plans to hold the awards ceremony for June 2021 in person, complying with all the security measures dictated by the regional government. It will count, as every year, with the presence of Lorenzo Silva himself, who will be in charge of delivering the prizes to the lucky winners, which will come out of a meticulous selection made by a jury of specialists in the literary world, teachers and writers of the size of Juan Ramón Barat.

This award has been held since 2017 and was born from the hands of Consuelo Gómez, professor of Language and Literature at El Ope, with the idea of ​​encouraging young people to read and create, and to see this world as something that is not only in books , but they can live it by turning it into living literature. The name of Lorenzo Silva has always been a claim for young people who admire him and follow his readings and it has been the author himself who has declared on several occasions the illusion and satisfaction that it is for him that this award for young people bears his name .

Since it began its journey, acceptance has been growing and the number of copies that arrive at the cooperative to participate triples from one edition to another, therefore «we continue to receive copies daily to compete and we are sure that we will continue to receive them until the last deadline day, because with this award we have managed to reach all parts of Spain, counting on finalists and winners from various autonomous communities, and bring literature to their lives, a living literature, “they say from El Ope.