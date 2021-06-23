Carlos Slim leaving the National Palace this afternoon. Daniel Augusto / Cuartoscuro

The opacity and the closing of ranks between the authorities and the companies involved in the accident on line 12 of the Mexico City metro mark for the moment the progress of the investigation. Last Wednesday, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, presented the first expert report on the collapse of a section of the line in which 26 people died and dozens more were injured on May 3. The forensic engineering study established that there was a “structural failure” in the construction of the work. Since then, Sheinbaum has met at least three times with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The last one this Tuesday, with the presence also of Carlos Slim, the richest businessman in Mexico and owner of Grupo Carso, the company that built the damaged section. None of the three meetings has transcended more information than the generic calls for transparency and the two opinions still pending.

More information

“Rest assured that there will be absolute transparency in everything. There is a portal that is already online and all the opinions that come and the one that was made will be published there, ”said the head of the capital’s Government in a press conference after the meeting on Tuesday. The presence of Slim, who recently also met with the president as part of the Sanhedrin of great entrepreneurs, the Mexican Business Council, further concentrates the focus on his company. Along with the French Alstom and the Mexican ICA, Carso completes the consortium of successful bidders for the controversial work on line 12.

Carso is in any case responsible for the construction of the specific section, an elevated bridge over a highway, which collapsed causing the tragedy. The report of the Norwegian expert company Det Norske Veritas (DNV) determined a handful of structural deficiencies such as failures in the bolts and girders that supported the bridge, the use of different concretes and poorly performed or incomplete welds. As well as “foreign materials” to the initial design of the work and “faults in the coatings”.

Claudia Sheinbaum after the meeting with President López Obrador and engineer Carlos Slim. Daniel Augusto / Cuartoscuro

The tragedy occurred three days before the midterm elections, but its political shock wave is even greater. The so-called Golden Line, which connects some of the most remote and humble areas in the southeast of the capital, was built during the mandate of Marcelo Ebrard (2006-2012), today Chancellor and strongman of the President. Its inauguration was suspended by the next councilor, the now opposition senator Miguel Ángel Mancera (2012-2018), for alleged irregularities and technical problems. Following controversial repairs after the 2017 earthquake, Sheinbaum is now also facing political wear and tear from the tragedy.

López Obrador has repeated that there will be “punishment for those responsible” and the first expert report has already been included in the file opened by the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City to investigate the responsibilities. At the moment, more than a month after the accident, there is no one indicated by the Justice or the Capital Administration.

Sheinbaum announced last week that it will launch a dialogue table with the construction consortium, with Carso in the center of all eyes. Slim’s construction arm has just won another public contract to develop section two of the Mayan Train (which crosses more than 200 kilometers in the State of Campeche), one of the flagship projects of the López Obrador government. Despite some initial friction due to the cancellation of the airport planned by the previous government, the businessman has evolved towards a growing closeness with the Executive of Morena, to the point of being one of the key pieces in the resolution two years ago years of the conflict between the gas pipelines with the United States and Canada. Including a symbolic photo of Slim with the president during one of López Obrador’s morning conferences.

The next expert reports on the accident on line 12 will be presented on July 14 and August 30. The investigation will focus from now on to find out if the planning of the work and the materials used were appropriate, and if the construction complied with what was established by the design. Similarly, special attention will be paid to the repairs that were made to that metro line after the 2017 earthquake and subsequent maintenance.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country