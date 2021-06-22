The Public Chamber (OP) welcomes the changes made by Aeroflot to the rules and procedures for the transportation of animals, said on Tuesday, June 22, Deputy Chairperson of the OP’s working group on stray animals, Elena Ivanova.

The expert stressed that the working group has repeatedly appealed to the representatives of the airline with a request to change the existing conditions for the carriage of animals.

“And the fact that the time in which it is possible to report on the transport of an animal has decreased to 6 hours instead of 24 hours, as it was before, it is very correct. Often unexpected problems arise during registration, requiring clarification and people simply did not have time to complete the necessary documents and the flight was disrupted, which was very offensive. As for the transportation of dogs of brachycephalic breeds, this is a question that is under the jurisdiction of veterinarians and the responsibility of the owner, if there are no contraindications for your pet and the doctor permits, then I do not see any danger, “Ivanova said in an interview with Izvestia.

The corresponding changes were announced by Aeroflot earlier on Tuesday. According to the new rules, passengers will be able to take on board up to three animals – previously it was possible to take only one.

The changes also affected the dimensions of the carrier for animals, check-in times and what breeds of dogs can be carried on board the aircraft. In particular, it is now possible to carry two adult animals from six months in one carrier if their weight together with the container does not exceed 8 kg.

Aeroflot also lifted restrictions on the transportation of dogs of brachycephalic breeds: pugs, boxers, bulldogs, Pekingese, Shih Tzu. The list of potentially dangerous dog breeds that are prohibited from carriage has been reduced from 75 to 12.

On April 13, the head of the State Duma Committee on Ecology and Environmental Protection, Vladimir Burmatov, turned to the general director of Aeroflot with a request to revise the rules for transporting animals in the cabin. The deputy proposed to establish a more flexible approach to the weight of animals allowed to be carried in the cabin of the aircraft, and to increase the upper limit for the weight of the animal together with the container.