Life always wins. The National Transplant Organization (ONT) will review in the coming days the protocols related to organ donation from patients with a positive PCR in Covid-19. Those responsible for the organization have been forced to make the manuals prepared to deal with the pandemic more flexible after having exceptionally authorized the Virgen de La Arrixaca Hospital to carry out for the first time in Spain the first heart transplant from a donor who presented a Positive PCR, as LA VERDAD announced exclusively this Sunday. Although the donor had overcome the disease and had even developed antibodies, this operation was totally “prohibited” by the Ministry’s protocols, according to the La Arrixaca transplant medical coordinator, Mario Royo-Villanova. Until now.

It was precisely this doctor -just one of the members of the team of doctors who participated in the pioneering intervention-, who insisted for hours to the ONT at the end of December to circumvent the strict protocol and take advantage of the heart of a «young and compatible donor to save one more life. Because “the benefit of the operation was much greater than the risk of contagion,” he explains. Until in the end he managed to speak directly with the general director of the organization, Beatriz Domínguez-Gil. It was she who gave the go-ahead to the intervention in La Arrixaca in a personal way.

The doctors and also the head of the ONT prioritized the extreme risk that the life of Esther Mondéjar ran, the 45-year-old patient from Molina de Segura who ended up receiving that strong and healthy organ and who has opened the door to save more lives to despite the pandemic. The serious cardiomyopathy suffered by this mother of a 10-year-old girl had already put her against a rock and a hard place, hardly “without strength,” explains the patient herself. The heart “has fit perfectly”, as she recounts from the hospital room where she continues to take firm steps towards her recovery. All the diagnostic tests carried out to stop a possible coronavirus infection have been negative and the patient smiles like never before, which confirms the initial conviction of the La Arrixaca medical team. The same as Esther Mondéjar, who now only thinks about “living, living and living.”

“We have shown that a heart of this type can be harnessed, that we have to adapt”, illustrates Ricardo Robles



“He has come to stay”



The doctors who continue to monitor the evolution of this case, the only one so far in Spain, focus on the fact that “Covid-19 has come to stay, it is not an infection that we are going to eradicate tomorrow. We have to learn and adapt, because most patients will have had the disease at some point, and we have seen that donors who have undergone the Covid can have healthy and fully valid organs to be transplanted in emergency situations and to patients who for generally they present very precarious health conditions “, reflects the Regional Transplant Coordinator of the Community, Ricardo Robles. “It has been shown that these bodies can be used and that the protocols must be adapted, something that we will address in the coming days,” summarizes Robles, who conveys the “congratulations” that La Arrixaca has received from those responsible for the ONT.