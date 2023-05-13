The journalist José Rubén Zamora calmly appeared before Judge Oly González, who is handling the trial against him for money laundering. Dressed in a blue suit and red tie, Chepe Zamora, as he is called in Guatemala, attended the Torre de los Tribunales, in the heart of the Guatemalan capital, on May 2, to face a judicial process harshly criticized by human rights organizations and those who defend press freedom , considering that the Guatemalan judicial system lacks independence and the trial is a “political persecution” against one of the most critical voices in the Central American country, whose journalistic team has uncovered cases of corruption that affect important officials of the Government of President Alejandro Giammattei . “This is the first hearing of my life, I had never been sitting in court,” Zamora said in front of judges and prosecutors. “It is possible that I will be sentenced,” he later admitted.

His words are a sign that the process seems to be aimed at silencing him. Since he was jailed last summer, Zamora has had to face an obstacle course, including the persecution and arrest of four of his lawyers, accused by the courts of obstruction of the trial, for which the journalist has had to go to a fourth group of defenders. In addition, Zamora has stated that he has not received all the documents related to his case, which affects his defense. He has also denounced the poor conditions he suffers in prison, which include even a lack of water and restrictions on receiving visits. The journalist has assured since he was arrested nine months ago that he is innocent and that it is a “montage” and a “political trial” against him. This was stated to this newspaper in August, when he appeared before the judge for the first time: “I am a free man who decides to categorically say no to the excesses and abuses of power. This is an assembly designed, manufactured and effectively executed by the president [Giammattei]the attorney general [Consuelo Porras] and other people”.

The journalist is charged with the crimes of money laundering, blackmail and influence peddling. The case is based on a complaint made by former banker Ronald Giovanni García Navarijo, who accuses Zamora of blackmail and the alleged attempt to force him to launder 300,000 quetzales, about $38,000. Zamora admits that the money existed, but that it is legal and that he obtained it from the sale of a painting to finance the newspaper, the newspaper he founded in 1996 and which this Friday was forced to announce its closure due to government harassment. In a careful account of the judgment made by Public plaza, a Guatemalan digital outlet, details that Zamora and García Navarijo had a close relationship, the banker giving the journalist publicity, while also becoming an important source of information. García Navarijo has faced charges for illicit association, embezzlement and money laundering. “I don’t know why I didn’t take more care of myself,” said Zamora, noting that the former informant “was a freelance undercover agent with no supervision.”

José Rubén Zamora is escorted by police officers during the trial against him. James Billy (AP)

The case against Zamora, a 66-year-old journalist whose work has been internationally recognized, has dealt a severe blow to journalism in Guatemala and a warning to reporters, according to human rights defenders. the newspaper became a reference medium since its foundation, for exercising investigative journalism that has denounced hundreds of acts of corruption in the governments of Otto Pérez Molina and his vice president, Roxana Baldetti (2012-2015), but also in the Administrations Jimmy Morales (2016-2020) and Giammattei himself. The outlet has also been critical of Guatemala’s judicial system, which harasses critical press and persecutes prosecutors and judges investigating corruption schemes, many of whom are forced to leave office or go into exile.

The trial against the founder of the newspaper It has generated great interest internationally. Human rights organizations criticize the process considering that the judicial system lacks independence and demand the release of Chepe Zamora. “It is clear that this trial is politically motivated,” says Juan Pappier, deputy director for the Americas at Human Rights Watch. “We have closely followed the case and analyzed everything in great detail. It is evident that in Guatemala if any ally of the government were accused of doing half of what Zamora is accused of doing, they would not be investigated. They make this display of criminal prosecution in an obvious effort to seek to discipline the Guatemalan journalist and that journalists are afraid and think twice before publishing a story”, explains Pappier. For this human rights defender, the trial against the journalist also has the objective of “disciplining” the private sector by sending the message not to support independent media that expose cases of corruption. “It is a demonstration that the repression has not bottomed out in Guatemala. They not only go with journalists and prosecutors, but against those who dare to defend them. It is a sign that corrupt actors have no limits in criminalizing criticism in the country”, affirms Pappier.

“The State has kidnapped my father and this comes directly from the Executive, from President Giammattei,” says José Zamora, the journalist’s son. “This happens because my dad and the newspaper They are very annoying for the powers that be,” he adds in a telephone interview. Zamora gives as an example the fact that during the first weeks of Giammattei in power, the newspaper published 144 investigations into cases of corruption, including the irregular purchase of vaccines, at very high prices for the country and that benefited people close to the Executive . In addition, the newspaper revealed a plot in which the State granted a mining exploitation concession to a Russian company with an onerous contract and through bribes to public officials. “My father is innocent and the process has been full of illegalities, everything has been a great violation,” says Zamora.

Journalist José Rubén Zamora arrives at the court tower for the start of a trial against him, in Guatemala City. Esteban Biba (EFE)

José Rubén Zamora spends his days in prison serene. His son says that he is in good spirits and “really wants to continue fighting this political persecution,” despite the fact that he must face a system that he considers “co-opted” by political power. “He is facing the situation and just as he has dedicated himself to fighting to strengthen democracy and freedom and create a better country through journalism for the last 30 years, being there in prison for his principles and convictions is part of that same fight”, says Zamora. For the journalist’s relatives and defenders, the speed with which the trial unfolds in a country with a bureaucracy so slow that other processes can last up to ten years is incredible. Zamora considers that the sentence can be handed down between this week and next week and points out that it is in the interest of President Giammattei that it be so. “Giammattei is interested in this process happening as quickly as possible and before the first electoral round. [del 28 de junio], because they want to maintain total control of the system, since they know that after the elections, even if an ally wins, they can lose power,” explains Zamora. “They persecute my father, they persecute nine journalists more than the newspaperThey persecute and harass the newspaper’s lawyers, advertisers and supporters, choke the newspaper financially and all of this makes the newspaper’s existence more difficult. But my dad is willing to keep fighting. Although there is faith, there is little hope, ”he says.

