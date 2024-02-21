Home page World

A cold front is approaching: Lower temperatures are expected again in the Alps this weekend. And a lot of snow.

Tyrol – Winter sports fans immediately prick up their ears and their eyes begin to light up. Fresh snow? Onset of winter? You heard that right, because the weather in the Alps and the surrounding area is expected to change on Friday. An Italian low brings longer-lasting and extensive rainfall. In the mountains of Austria, especially in the Hohe Tauern, East Tyrol and Upper Carinthia, 40 to 100 centimeters of snow is expected.

Cold front is expected to bring low temperatures and lots of snow on Friday (February 23rd).

How wetter.at reported that a cold front is approaching, the snowfall limit on Friday will be between 700 and 1,500 meters, and it will be deepest in the west and southwest of the country. A “large portion of new snow” is forecast from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday. The onset of winter in Bavaria – it's been a long time.

In the relevant snow warning areas, caution is advised against possible impacts. GeoSphere Austria warns of an increased risk of accidents from snow-slick roads and a deterioration in the passability of roads, especially higher-altitude pass roads that are open all year round. There is also a risk of light snow breakage in wet snow: smaller branches could break due to the weight, causing damage or blocking roads. An increase in the danger of avalanches is also to be expected.

Snowfall in medium to high altitudes of the Alps

Neighboring Italy will also face lower temperatures in the next few days. The unusual heat of the anticyclone has come to an end, at least for this month ilmeteo.it communicates. Forecasts confirm the arrival of significantly fewer warm air masses from the distant polar region. From Thursday February 22nd this cooler air will descend from Scotland to Italy.

Weather experts expect snowfall in medium to high altitudes of the Alps in February. White flakes will also cover the ground in the Apennines, Italy's long mountain range. In general, however, a very unstable and windy weekend is predicted. Gusts, continuous rain and snow: The German Weather Service also warns of a “front system of a strong low.”

Especially next Sunday (February 25th) the bad weather will probably be concentrated in the south of Italy. The north is cleaned of polluted air by a drop in temperature of ten degrees and, above all, by precipitation. (mg)