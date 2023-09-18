British fashion model Demi Rose showed a revealing image in which she appeared at the controversial Burning Man festival. The corresponding pictures appeared on her Instagram account (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).

The 28-year-old OnlyFans model posed in the desert of the US state of Nevada in a sparkly red outfit, which consisted of a long trench coat worn over sparkly underwear. The posted frames show that the bra, covered with rhinestones, was made in the form of a flame. At the same time, the influencer wore a choker with a flower on his neck.

Among other things, Rose wore goggles for skiing or snowboarding and let her long hair down. At the same time, she applied makeup in nude shades to her face. Her look was completed with red bracelets and several rings in different designs.

Earlier in September, tens of thousands of Burning Man festival-goers were stranded at the event site due to downpours. For days, people were left with limited supplies of food and water while washed out roads were blocked.