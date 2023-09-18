OnlyFans model CJ Sparks revealed the main difficulty of the job. On the Inside OnlyFans podcast she complained that it is difficult for her to build relationships with men because of her career.

Sparks said people have a lot of prejudice against her because she posts content on OnlyFans. “I spent a lot of time trying to convince everyone that I’m not a bad person,” she said.

According to the OnlyFans model, she often meets guys who don’t want to get into a relationship with her because of her work. “I have to let these people go and move on. It’s very hard not to take it personally,” she admitted. Sparks added that as she gets older, it becomes easier for her to cope with this problem.

Previously, popular porn actress Polina Marchenko, also known as Luxury Girl, revealed her income. She stated that in five years of working in the field of adult content, she earned five million dollars (approximately 480 million rubles).