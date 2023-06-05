The OnlyFans model Martina Vismara blurts out: “Here’s how much I earn”

Martina Vismara, creator and model of OnlyFans, blurts out on social media, railing against those who accused her of “selling out” for “four pennies”.

In a highly criticized video posted on his profile TikTok, the model has started showing millionaire transfers, the result of her content posted on the platform that offers adult content through a subscription.

“Nowadays the smartest wins. Being able to earn these figures by doing a ‘normal’ job, even after so many years of study is really difficult and almost unthinkable. Unless he becomes a megaspace engineer, who builds spacecraft capable of reaching Mars or a surgeon of the Madonna. Otherwise, if you don’t have a minimum of talent, you’ll never make this money,” said the model.

“I honestly don’t want to study for twenty years, get up at 5 in the morning and go and do a job that maybe I don’t even like. If you are satisfied with a salary of 1800 euros, after twenty years of sacrifices, go ahead with this life, but don’t come and piss us off. I prefer to get up at 11.00 in the blissful morning, say ‘oh what a beautiful day’ and do as I please”.

Martina Vismara then concludes: “I don’t hurt anyone and I really pay a lot of taxes. I like my life and as long as it doesn’t harm anyone, anything goes. To those who accuse me of having no dignity, I reply that it is not with that that the various expenses are paid”.