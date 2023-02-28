There was no official figure that added up all the reductions in sentences applied to those convicted of sexual crimes by the new framework that includes the law of ‘only yes is yes. Until now. Sources from the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) have estimated the reductions produced so far at 646, of which 65 have resulted in releases because, with the downward revision, the prisoner had already completed his sentence.

This statistic has been prepared from the data provided by the Supreme Court, the regional superior courts of justice and the provincial courts. It is the same work carried out since November by the media, which have reported the reductions in sentences consulting these same sources but without the support of an official count that added all the downward revisions.

The Council has not yet made an official statement, although it is expected to provide details about these reductions and the data on the sentences pending review, of which no more is known due to the strike carried out by the lawyers of the administration of Justice (LAJ). The sentences that have been confirmed, which exceed the number of downward revisions, will also be known, and data on sentences handed down under the new law will be provided.

Resolutions dictated



The CGPJ agreed in full to request the higher courts of justice and the provincial courts for the resolutions issued in relation to the application of the norm promoted by Irene Montero, Minister of Equality. At the proposal of the spokesperson and president of the Observatory against Gender Violence, Ángeles Carmona, “the presidents of the TSJ and of the provincial courts will be addressed so that they refer to the governing body of the judges all the resolutions issued in relation to the Organic Law 10/2022, of September 6, on the comprehensive guarantee of sexual freedom”, known as “only yes is yes”.

The purpose of the petition is “to make a detailed analysis of the incidents that have arisen in the application of the law and to be able to offer verified data in a transparent manner.” According to data from penal institutions, as of December 2022 there were 4,023 prisoners in Spanish prisons for crimes against sexual freedom. This means that at least 16 percent of prisoners for sexual offenses have already benefited from sentence reductions based on the new law.

Montero regretted this Tuesday that the balance provided by the CGPJ does not reveal “the total number of sentences that have been reviewed but where the sentences have not been lowered” nor “how many of these reductions are firm”, and recalled that it has just been known a case in which the Superior Court of Castilla y León has annulled a reduction that had been imposed by a provincial court. The Minister for Equality insists on waiting to have “a complete picture of those decisions to reduce sentences that we continue to maintain that they are a minority” and maintains that “most of the revisions are taking place while maintaining the sentences because they fit in the fork and it is being properly applying the transitory law”.