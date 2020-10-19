Despite the difficulties encountered by the world of culture in this period of health crisis, the last being of course the establishment of a curfew from 9 p.m. in Paris and in eight metropolises, the show must continue. An absolute necessity of which Jacques Weber is convinced. The actor who is currently on the stage of Atelier Theater in Crisis of nerves, 3 pranks by Anton P. Tchekhov answered questions from our colleagues from France 3 Paris-Ile-de-France.

In Nervous breakdown, a suite of three short pieces by Anton Tchekhov, Jacques Weber has a series of roles. From the old actor in the grip of the anguish of the empty room in The song of the Swan to the father wishing to marry his daughter in A marriage proposal, passing by a man tyrannized by his wife in The harm of tobacco, the actor changes his skin and atmosphere according to the scenes. An artistic but also physical performance: “When we play, the whole body fits into the sentence, otherwise it is of no interest. It takes a lot of energy!”





Jacques Weber in “The harmful effects of tobacco”, one of the short pieces that make up “Crise de nerves”. (France 3 Paris-Ile-de-France)

And energy, this sacred monster of French theater does not lack. Faced with a difficult health situation which has given rise to very disabling measures, particularly for culture, the artist comes into resistance: “We don’t really know where it will go, if people will come or not. What I know is that as long as I am put on the scene and I have an appointment at a fixed time , I play and I play hard “.

Crisis of nerves, three pranks by Anton P. Tchekhov, directed by Peter Stein, with Jacques Weber, Manon Combes and Loïc Mobihan. At the Théâtre de l’Atelier in Paris until November 29.

In order to meet the new imperatives related to the curfew implemented in Paris, the performance schedule has been changed and set at 6.30 p.m.