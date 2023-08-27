As of August, the number of migrants who crossed the Darién jungle in 2023 reached 307,000 people bound for the US. This number is much higher than the total for 2022, which left a record of 248,000. The head of mission in Panama of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Giuseppe Loprete, estimated that the situation would worsen in the coming months and called on all the actors related to the migratory wave to prepare.

Among them is the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders that, since 2021, and given the growth in the number of migrants who crossed the jungle border between Colombia and Panama They decided to set up a permanent mission in the area to provide humanitarian assistance to those who needed it..

EL TIEMPO spoke with Luis Eguiluz, head of the mission, about the situation in the Temporary Immigration Reception Stations (ETRM) of Lajas Blancas and San Vicente, and in the Bajo Chiquito indigenous population, where daily life completely changed the community Embera-Wounaan.

Migration is not a crime, it is a global phenomenon. It needs global answers because migration is not a problem between two countries that share a border.

The US is the main country taking action for obvious reasons. What calls do you make for the other nations that make up the migration route to also get involved and prevent the situation from being less dramatic?

Migration is not a crime, it is a global phenomenon. It needs global answers because migration is not a problem between two countries that share a border. In the Darién there are nationalities from many countries, therefore an international response is needed. Obviously the US is one of the most important players in this equation, since the vast majority of migrants have that country as their final destination, but everyone must get involved. There are multilateral humanitarian assistance mechanisms that should support with more resources. This situation will continue with the same growth curve, so we must adapt to the needs of migrants. We talk about human dignity.

Panama, being the country that receives migrants who cross the Darién and being overwhelmed by this situation, has among its options to militarize the border. What consequences would this bring?

As an international humanitarian organization we have seen and assisted populations in many migratory contexts on different continents and what we have learned is that the militarization of borders does not reduce the flow of migrants, but exposes people more to suffering and illegal trafficking. Unfortunately there will always be people who try to take advantage of migrants, so we don’t believe that militarization will solve the problem. Let’s not increase the suffering of these people, but let’s see how we can help them.

We do not ask why they do it, but we focus on their needs and on giving the message that migrating is not a crime.

In 2021, the cause of migration was the pandemic. Now that we’re past it, what explains this wave of overflowing migration through the Darien jungle?

It is very complex to talk about the reasons that drive people to go through a route as difficult as the Darién. There are multiple and very personal reasons. Each person and family is a different tragic story. Although the vast majority are Venezuelans, there are nationalities from many countries and from all continents. We do not ask why they do it, but we focus on their needs and on giving the message that migrating is not a crime.

Giuseppe Loprete said at the beginning of August that you have to prepare because the situation is going to be worse. Do you also think so?



Now we do not see prospects that it will be better or the same, on the contrary, the number of migrants is increasing compared to previous years. According to the Panamanian government, the figure of 300,000 has already been exceeded. And last year we saw a significant increase in September and October, just before Christmas. So we do not see that the situation is going to change.

Luis Eguiluz, head of mission in Panama and Colombia of MSF. Photo: Doctors without borders

Just as migration is overwhelmed, how are the humanitarian missions on the ground?

All humanitarian actors are trying to scale up the response, but obviously more financial support is needed. The other day I was at the Lajas Blancas station, and there were so many people that you couldn’t walk. Add to that the demand for water, sanitation, and food. The answer is not enough.

What are the most difficult cases you have handled in the mission?

We provide general and psychological health care, with a focus on mental health and cases of sexual violence. This is a route where people are very exposed and suffer a lot. I remember the case of a woman who was fractured and the Border Police had to evacuate her. Also the case of a woman who crossed with her month-old baby in her arms.

How has the reception of migrants been by the communities?



Communities are never prepared to receive a flow of migrants five or seven times larger than their population. And although they have responded by providing services, there is no sanitation, environmental problems have arisen, there is a lack of water and more public toilets. There are not enough places to sleep. People sleep where they can. Communities are obviously generating more income, but the impacts are considerable.

Have there been cases of xenophobia?



Well, apart from the cases of violence carried out by certain criminal groups in the area, I have appreciated that there is a certain solidarity from all the actors, who are also under pressure in terms of local resources. I don’t see so much xenophobia in local communities.

Another thing we have seen is that migrants are very uninformed. They do not know what awaits them both in the Darién and afterwards. They even ask which countries follow after Panama.

On the economic issue you mentioned, can it be said that a business has been generated around migration?

Yes, it is clear that migration generates a series of resources. They are people who need food and basic services. There are those who bring their money and leave it on the road. But there are people who have not. There are nationalities that prepare better or worse. For example, the Venezuelan community is very vulnerable to the means to face the route. In addition, there are people who steal from them and therefore lose what little they had. Another thing we have seen is that migrants are very uninformed. They do not know what awaits them both in the Darién and afterwards. They even ask which countries follow after Panama. It is also important to work on this sense so that the migrant knows what they are facing, what the route is like, the risks and the services that will be available.

Venezuelan migrant helps her daughter as they cross the Darien jungle

Are migrants aware of the legal channels they can access to process asylum in the United States?



They have no knowledge of legal or illegal routes. Many people say that if they had known what the Darién was like they would not have come. That means they don’t know. That is why dissemination is so important. Although we think that we have made many communications, both humanitarian organizations and the media, there is still a lot of information work to be done so that migrants make an informed decision.

Where you are on mission, are there organizations providing legal advice?



Yes, there are organizations that provide legal advice on cases of sexual violence, voluntary return, asylum requests. But what migrants need is, before taking the road, to know what their options are.

There are some people who know what they will face in the Darién, what could they do to mitigate the dangers that can be found in the jungle?



Although the route is very hard, there are certain basic precautions such as moving in a group, carrying filters or water purification tablets, a basic first aid kit. In any case, the only way to have a safe route is to avoid the Darién, since it is a very dangerous route. It is important that they know what they are exposed to. It is also important that they prepare themselves on a psychological level.

Comparing other missions that you have attended, what characteristics does this particular one have that touches you more in the human part in relation to the others?



What impresses me the most is that it happens in countries where you don’t expect this situation to happen. Middle-income countries like Panama that have never been exposed to a true humanitarian crisis. It is something that surpasses them. Because Panama is a small country, which had never experienced this, it is difficult for it to find an answer and the appropriate means.

