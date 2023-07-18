He America club made two stellar signings for the Apertura 2023 tournament of the mx league: Julián Quiñones and Kevin Álvarez. It seems that the creamblue team still needs a couple of reinforcements to strengthen the defense.
Santiago Baños, sports president of Las Águilas, mentioned in a recent interview the possibility of a couple of signings arriving before the summer market closes.
According to a recent ESPN report, the arrival of reinforcements is subject to the casualty record. That is to say, América does not have any more signings planned unless a player leaves the squad.
This information indicates that André Jardine, coach of the Águilas, has some elements of Brazilian soccer on his radar, but that the club will not negotiate for them until a new loss is confirmed.
The two players most likely to leave the Nest are Diego Valdes and Nestor Araujo. According to some journalistic reports, the Chilean midfielder is on the agenda of several European clubs and could leave the institution if a good offer arrives at the América offices.
Clubs like Feyenoord, CSKA Moscow, among other teams from Spain and Portugal, would be following in Valdés’ footsteps.
In the case of Néstor Araujo, everything indicates that AEK Athens from the Greek first division is very interested in signing him. The team led by Matías Almeyda seeks to reinforce itself with weighty elements, win its playoff and qualify for the Champions League.
According to the journalist René Tovar, the Greek team’s interest in Araujo is real and, according to their sources, they have already sent an offer for the central defender.
