The Major League Soccer competition continues, and after 8 weeks in the tournament this semester, there is only one team that remains undefeated. So far only the Seattle Sounders is the only club that continues with a perfect streak and they do not know what a defeat is, being the leaders in the Western Conference with 21 units.
The streak began on April 16 when they debuted in the tournament with a 4-0 win over Minnesota United; a week later, they tied scoreless on their visit to Los Angeles; In their next game they thrashed again, now the LA Galaxy 3-0: they beat the Portland Timbers 1-2; they beat San José 0-1; beat Los Angeles 2-0; drew 1-1 against Atlanta; They drew again without goals against Austin, and last Saturday they beat the LA Galaxy 1-2 on the road.
It should be noted that one of its pillars is the Peruvian Raúl Ruidíaz, who lives a good moment and is the goal man that the team has. So far, the forward has 7 goals and wants to increase his scoring streak for the game on Wednesday, June 23, when they measure strength against Rel Salt Lake on the Venue Lumen Field.
It should be noted that the team led by the coach Brian schmetzer It is one of the few squads that do not have Mexican players, since, for the most part, they have given an opportunity to young players from the quarry who are of American origin, a situation that has favored them.
