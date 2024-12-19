Men, to a greater extent, but also women can suffer at some point in their lives from hair loss. Precisely the fact that it is an issue that affects many people explains the existence of a lot of myths when it comes to finding solutions. Shampoos and lotions, foods, supplements… that are advertised as miraculous against alopecia. The reality is that most of them don’t work. We have spoken to various experts to tell us what really works to combat hair loss.

First of all, make a good diagnosis of the fall

First of all, we must differentiate the type of hair loss. In autumn or spring many people suffer from seasonal hair loss or sheddingwhich according to the doctor Cristina Morantean expert in hair medicine at IML Clinic, “responds to the normal shedding of the mammal, to a greater or lesser extent depending on its thickness and density. Seasonal hair loss is a process that is part of the natural hair growth cycle. Throughout the year, hair goes through three phases: growth (anagen), rest (catagen) and loss (telogen). In autumn, due to the body’s adaptation to the change of season, the hair enters the telogen phase, which results in greater loss. This type of drop is temporary and, although it may be alarming, it is generally not a cause for concern.

He telogen effluvium It is a pathology that more than 50% of women suffer from at some point in their lives, and to a greater extent some men. «It is a sudden increase in the percentage of hair in the loss phase that produces a striking hair loss above the average of more than 100 hairs per day. However, it is a reversible and self-limiting process in time, generally triggered by a specific cause, such as stress, hormonal factors, such as childbirth or menopause, traumatic events, acute infections, diseases or nutritional or vitamin deficiencies,” explains the doctor Raquel Amarofrom the Hospital Capilar clinic. To combat it, you must find the cause and correct it.

The one that affects men to a greater extent, and also some women, is androgenic alopecia. The doctor Caggiano from Hospital Capilar points out that «this type of alopecia causes progressive irreversible hair loss. In men it manifests itself in the receding of the frontal line and lack of density in the crown, while in women it presents a more diffuse pattern, affecting all the hair, although it is more evident in the hairstyle line. This type of alopecia has effective pharmacological treatments to combat it that require medical management and monitoring. These treatments can be divided into three steps according to their effectiveness (oral, infiltrates and topical) which in many cases can be combined to obtain greater results.









Pharmacological treatments that work against hair loss

These are the pharmacological treatments (they require a prescription and medical monitoring) that have proven effective in the treatment of alopecia, as explained by Dr. Javier Rivero from Clínica Ferraro:

– Minoxidil Topical: stimulates hair growth and prolongs the growth phase of the hair follicle. It is one of the most used and studied treatments, demonstrating a significant improvement in many cases.

– Finasteride oral: Inhibits the enzyme 5-alpha reductase, which converts testosterone to dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone involved in the miniaturization of hair follicles. Very effective in treating androgenetic alopecia in men, but it is not indicated in women.

– Dutasteride oral: Similar to finasteride, but inhibits both type I and type II 5-alpha reductase. More powerful than finasteride, but also with greater possible side effects.

Do anti-hair loss shampoos work?

One of the most common products available to everyone are anti-hair loss shampoos and lotions. Dr. Caggiano explains that “anti-hair loss shampoos and lotions They should not be assumed as sole and isolated treatments for alopecia.but as a complement to strengthen hair. These types of products do not work if they are used as the only means to combat alopecia. However, in combination with appropriate medical treatment, they are beneficial in terms of maintaining proper health and hygiene of the scalp. Dr. Rivero adds that “most of these products are applied topically and, although they contain active ingredients, tThey have difficulty penetrating deeply in the hair follicle, where hair loss problems originate.

Shampoos are not the best option to treat severe hair loss.



AdobeStock





What about nutritional supplements?

Other star products to treat hair loss are vitamins and nutritional supplements. Dr. Rivero explains that “scientific studies on the effectiveness of nutritional supplements for hair loss are somewhat contradictory. If you have significant alopecia, Supplements should not replace medical treatments». For her part, Dr. Caggiano comments that “nutritional supplements are effective to combat hair loss in patients with telogen effluvium due to nutritional deficiency or to complement an antiandrogenic hair loss treatment in the recovery phase of the miniaturized follicular units.” Therefore, it is advisable that they form part of the entire joint treatment recommended by an expert doctor to combat hair loss.

Medical-aesthetic treatments that help before reaching the transplant

The only valid solution to remedy baldness is hair grafting, however, there are medical-aesthetic treatments that can stop the progression of androgenic alopecia. He early diagnosis In this sense it is essential. Among these protocols, experts point out the Platelet Rich Plasma which, as Dr. Rivero explains, “uses the patient’s own plasma, rich in growth factors, to stimulate cell regeneration and hair growth. It is injected directly into the scalp. It is indicated for people with androgenetic alopecia, diffuse hair loss and those looking for a natural treatment.

Dr. Caggiano also includes in these effective treatments against androgenic alopecia: hair mesotherapy «with vitamins and drugs. The subdermal infiltration of antiandrogenic drugs into the scalp in conjunction with vitamins acts deeply, stopping hair loss and promoting hair growth. “In patients with androgenic alopecia, it is advisable to combine the chosen oral pharmacological treatment with mesotherapy treatments to enhance the results.”

In addition, they are also recommended Low intensity laserwhich, as explained by the Ferraro Clinic, “uses low-intensity light to stimulate the cells of the scalp and promote hair growth. It can be done at home or in a clinic. “Advised for people with androgenetic alopecia and diffuse hair loss, this treatment reduces inflammation, increases cellular energy and can help prolong the hair growth phase.” And finally, the microneedlingwhich “creates microchannels in the scalp to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin, improving circulation and hair growth. “It is recommended for people with scars on the scalp or diffuse hair loss.”