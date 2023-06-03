Many fictional protagonists, especially in comics, don’t kill for a variety of reasons; Superman and Batman are notable examples of this. However, this phenomenon is not exclusive to comics, as such characters appear in other media as well. monkey d. luffy is definitely as famous as Batman and Superman, since one piece it is a truly global phenomenon. But,luffy Bush? In this article, we are going to answer if luffy has killed someone in the series.

luffy hasn’t killed anyone in canon one piece. Eiichiro Oda, the author of one piece, explained that “for a pirate not to kill an enemy, is to give them a second chance to fight for their dreams.” Therefore, luffy he doesn’t want to kill his enemies because he wants to give them another chance to pursue their dreams and succeed. luffy he killed Baron Omatsuri in one of the movies, but this story is not canon.

The rest of this article is going to delve into why. monkey d. luffy don’t kill your enemies one piece. We are going to give a precise answer to the question, but we will also explain the exception of Baron Omatsuri, which happened in one of the movies of one piece. Be careful though, as there will be spoilers in the article.

Ever luffy has killed someone one piece? According to the canon of one pieceuntil now luffy has not killed anyone. He has had some incredible battles and has certainly been enraged by many of his opponents, but he has never killed anyone. When asked, writer Eiichiro Oda explained why this is so, so here is what Oda-sensei had to say about it:

So far in the manga of “one piece“, he didn’t kill Mohji and Helmeppo, but Axe-arm Morgan was killed by Zoro, why is that?

Hmm! That is a very good question. First of all, I must announce that Morgan is still alive. He is currently in jail, where he was placed by his former subordinates. Because luffy don’t kill your enemies Because in that era, everyone uses their lives to fight for their dreams. For an enemy, when his dream has been shattered, it is the same as losing a fight and as painful as death. I believe that, for a pirate, not killing an enemy is giving them a second chance to fight for their dreams.

As you can see, there is a very specific reasoning behind the no killing rule of luffy. Specifically, luffy He is not governed by absolutes and he is a boy who lives for his dream. Living in a very intriguing world, luffy he is aware that many of the enemies he has encountered along the way also have dreams of their own. Killing them, of course, would deprive them of the possibility of realizing those dreams, and luffy you don’t want to do that to them.

luffy believes in second chances and that everyone can become a better person. He is an idealist in that regard and tends not to let his anger get in the way of it. So by sparing them, he gives them a second chance to make their dreams come true and become better people, which is why he refuses to kill them.

Now, you might say: hey, but wait! luffy he did kill someone…umm…that guy from that movie! Yes, to Baron Omatsuri from the movie Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Islandthe sixth film of one piece. Before we figure this out, let’s see what happened in the first place.

While Gol D. Roger was still sailing, Omatsuri was the pirate captain of the Red Arrows Pirates, having a very close relationship with his crew and even getting to know the Roger Pirates. At some point, there would be a terrible storm that would kill the entire crew, except for Omatsuri himself, who would end up shipwrecked on an island in Paradise.

At some point, he found a plant on the island called the Carnation Lily and somehow discovered that said plant had the ability to create solid illusions of anyone if fed human flesh. Omatsuri, knowing this, spent the next few years luring pirates to the island under the illusion that it was a relaxing resort in order to feed them the Carnation Lily and thus be back with his crew.

When the Straw Hat Pirates arrived on the island, Omatsuri appeared in front of them and forced them into a fishing contest against Muchigoro and Rosario, which they managed to win. Omatsuri, visibly upset, allowed them to continue advancing on the island. As Usopp, Nami, Zoro, and Sanji were participating in the second task, Omatsuri appeared in the graveyard where Chopper and the Teahouse Pirates were, and proceeded to shoot and capture Chopper to feed Carnation Lily.

As night fell, Omatsuri showed up for dinner and left the Straw Hats to Kotetsu’s show, however, Nico Robin was investigating the island and ended up finding the ancient ship wrecked on the island’s surface. Omatsuri met her and after exchanging words, he shot her and then fed her the flower.

At nightfall, Omatsuri reappeared in front of the Straw Hats, who were worried about the disappearances and everything that had happened on the island, and proceeded to explain to them what the third and final test would consist of, but the Straw Hats refused to listen to him. and they fled in anger.

To their dismay, the test consisted of a hunt, where the Red Arrows Pirates would try to shoot them to kill them and feed the Carnation Lily. All Straw Hats would eventually be captured, except luffywho was about to be captured by Omatsuri, but was saved by one of Brief’s shouts and ended up in his hideout.

Meanwhile, Omatsuri revived Muchigoro and DJ Gappa, who were both “withered away”. Suddenly, luffy he appeared walking towards the mountain where the gigantic stem of the Carnation Lily lay. Omatsuri, who was also there, told him that his friends were already dead and he would get nothing. After hearing that, he started a bloody battle in which luffy tried to attack Omatsuri in various ways, but Omatsuri always anticipated his moves and managed to pin his limbs to a rock with his push-ups.

Omatsuri, ready to deal the killing blow, was surprised when luffy disappeared again, thanks once again to the help of Brief so that luffy He would recover and be able to continue fighting. Back on the battlefield luffy engaged the Baron in another fight while Brief tried to distract Omatsuri by appearing and disappearing from the ground; however, one of the explosive pushups ended up partially hitting him, leaving him injured.

Omatsuri decided to end Brief’s life by shooting dozens of seeking push-ups at him at once, but luffy he managed to save him by using a stone as a shield. Due to this fact, luffy he was enraged and attacked Omatsuri with all his might, managing to land a powerful blow to his face.

Next, luffy he proceeded to hit the giant stem of the Carnation Lily several times to damage it and free his friends, but to his misfortune, the Baron had dropped his bow and allowed the Carnation Lily to manifest its true form on his shoulder, turning into a creature. hideous and amorphous Lily transformed the stalk into thousands of push-ups, which went towards Luffy leaving him badly injured and weakened.

Seeing this, Omatsuri began to reminisce about the day his entire crew was slaughtered on a stormy night decades ago, expressing how much he had suffered during all that time. Seeing that luffyPierced by dozens of pushups and on the verge of death, still trying to save his friends, he was so shocked, so much so that he didn’t notice that Papa had picked up his bow and was aiming it directly at Carnation Lily with one of his pushups.

Papa fired and the flex hit Carnation Lily directly, killing her instantly and turning all the illusions the plant had created into mere roots. Omatsuri, aware of this, desperately tried tearfully to “rebuild” Carnation Lily so that he could have her friends again and never be alone. However, when trying to revive him, he didn’t realize that luffy he had gotten close enough to hit him with his last strength.

This attack marked the end of Omatsuri’s life. After his death, Omatsuri ended up in what appears to be a limbo, where he was able to hear the voices of several of his former crewmates, who thanked him for not forgetting them but also told him that instead of “reviving” them, he should have searched for new ones with whom to sail the seas. Now it becomes clear that luffy killed Baron Omatsuri, as the film’s titular villain infuriated him like no other enemy before. However, this is not considered to be really valid, since the film is not part of the canon, which means that the fact that luffy don’t kill your enemies is still valid.

Via: msn

Editor’s note: I always wondered why Batman he had this policy of not killing his enemies, I understand that there are second chances but, in the case of Joker, I was very excited when Superman (my favourite) finally told what we all thought to Batman in injustice just before ending Joker’s life.