Real Madrid have completed the toughest stretch of the season so far without a single failure. Sevilla, Athletic Club, Real Sociedad, Inter Milan and Atlético de Madrid are the five rivals that have faced the Whites in the last two weeks and all have been victories for Ancelotti’s men who are more leaders than ever.
Madrid leads the LaLiga Santander classification table with 42 points in 17 games, eight more than its most immediate pursuer Sevilla, who has 34 although with one game less. If Lopetegui’s men manage to win or tie the pending game against Barça, the advantage will be shortened.
The distance that Madrid has with Atlético, which occupies the fourth place, is 13 points, and Barcelona, which is eighth, is already ahead by 18.
With this difference, it is logical to think that Madrid has half the league in its pocket, although we already know that no team wins the leagues in December and anything can happen. And more with Real Madrid. And, as Misterchip points out on his Twitter account, in the more than 80-year history of the championship only the team has squandered an advantage of eight points or more and it was precisely the white team.
In the 2003/2004 season, in the midst of the galactic era and with Carlos Queiroz on the bench, Madrid fell drastically in the last months of the season and ended up losing a League in which Valencia ended up proclaiming champions.
What’s more, Madrid finished fourth that league, seven points behind the Che team, and behind Barcelona, which they got a 16-point advantage, and Deportivo de La Coruña.
And not only that, in the 2014/2015 season, the second and last for Ancelotti in his first stage, the team also fell around Christmas and their advantage was fading until they lost the leadership and LaLiga.
