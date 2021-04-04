The match between Cádiz and Valencia experienced an unprecedented episode in Spanish football. Diakhaby, Valencia center-back, had a run-in with Cala that ended with an alleged racist insult from the Cádiz player. The television cameras did not capture, at least not yet, the sound, but the sequence of the hitch and how the player from the Mestalla team ostensibly reproached Cala, who denies any type of racist insult.

After an ostensible argument, in which Fali had to intervene to separate Diakhaby, Valencia decided to leave the field in support of his teammate. The game was stopped for almost 25 minutes until Valencia returned without Diakhaby. Guillamón entered through the French central, who, according to sources from the Valencian club, asked his teammates to return to the pitch.