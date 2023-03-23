The player’s next destination Raphael DeSouza continues in the air. The Tigres footballer is still unable to reach an agreement with the managers for the renewal of his contract and Cruz Azul has already raised his hand to sign him.
In this regard, the Brazilian midfielder wants to continue in the feline team, although he seeks to renew for three years, a situation that does not seem to the club, since they only plan one more year.
According to the first reports, Carioca is aware of the situation, and would have already asked those in long pants that if there is no contract extension, at least let him play as a starter for the remainder of the tournament.
Until now, Raphael DeSouza Add 12 games played in the Clausura 2023, 11 of them as a starter, giving a total of 920 minutes. It should be noted that in the only game where he did not appear in the starting eleven was on matchday 11 against América, entering the 82nd minute substitution for Juan Pablo Vigón.
Likewise, in recent days it has been confirmed that if the Brazilian does not continue in Tigres, his place would be taken by the Colombian Mateus Uribe, who currently plays in Europe with Porto.
Rafael Carioca joined the feline team in 2017 and immediately gained ownership, adapted to the altitude conditions and knew how to work with the coach. Up to now he has made 237 appearances with the university students, with 5 goals and 15 assists, as well as 2 league titles with the ‘U’.
