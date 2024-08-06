If the international community does not come to the aid of the Venezuelan people, the consequences will be very serious. They already are.

As we saw in Nicaragua in 2018, this new type of autocrat, willing to remain in power at any cost, does not tolerate expressions of popular rebellion or the expression of the will of its citizens to dethrone them. They turn the people into their enemy. Against this mass, against these minds that repudiate them, they direct all their power to crush them and ensure that they continue to govern.

There are plenty of tyrants in the history of Latin America. These tyrants were inherited from the turbulent future of our countries since their independence from Spain. Dictatorships of the worst kind were protected and supported by the United States, which was willing to prevent the region from playing a favorable role for the Soviet Union during the Cold War. At that time, the left was the organizer of popular discontent, the disseminators of education for freedom proposed by Pablo Freire, and they risked their lives militarily opposing the dictators.

The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the dissolution of the USSR, the end of the Cold War, the rejection of armed action as an instrument of change, were accompanied by neoliberal development plans that brought about an increase in state corruption and inequality. Forced to rethink itself, the disconcerted left produced political projects of parties that were legalized and accepted to compete through elections.

While in Europe the discussion arose about the need for a Third Way, Hugo Chávez proposed 21st century socialism and won the applause of large sectors of the left who saw in this idea a modern, progressive reformulation of a popular and redistributive ideology that had stagnated.

But history is cruel and the ancestral Latin American heritage of dictatorships and caudillos emerged again in what we could call the idea of ​​a perpetual lefta local version of Lenin’s dictatorship of the proletariat. Chávez could not resist the temptation to bypass the complications of democracy and adapt laws and the Constitution to his needs for control in order to install a system that Nicolás Maduro ended up turning into a denial of possibilities for change.

At the head of the left Cuba is in perpetual crisis. Any hope of the Cuban people for a gentle hand in the wake of Fidel Castro’s death, or of Barack Obama’s presidency, did not see the light of day. On the contrary, the Cuban situation today, for reasons that go beyond the US embargo, is becoming increasingly difficult for its people. Never before in recent years has Cuba lost more valuable people forced by circumstances and not by a lack of love, to emigrate.

In the case of Nicaragua, since Daniel Ortega returned to the presidency in 2007, the dismantling of the State and the annulment of the independence of powers began. In parallel to this and to suppress the internal claims of the economic powers, Ortega made a pact with them: in exchange for their intrinsic political support, he would allow them to enrich themselves. This agreement of “dialogue and consensus,” as it was called, fell apart in 2018. What began with a student protest against changes to the Social Security Law, became a general insurrection of the population, fed up with electoral fraud, centralization of power and, above all, enraged by the murders of young protesters. The businessmen broke their pact of silence, but did not dare to paralyze the country. The successful general strike they called lasted one day. After a short period and a dialogue to gain time, the response of Ortega and Murillo was ruthless and merciless. More than 350 people were killed, a quarter of the population has emigrated, hundreds were imprisoned and continue to be kidnapped and exiled. Time has not diminished the dictatorship’s insatiable repression that is currently raging against the Catholic Church. Nicaragua is today the worst dictatorship on the continent.

Venezuela’s turn after these elections and the victory of the opposition, is tragically resembling that of Nicaragua and Cuba in their attempt to defend their left life.

The paradox is that they have reproduced, in the name of an ideology, the totalitarian states of the past while their leaders profit from capitalism. Under a discourse in which they proclaim themselves guarantors of the social benefits of the population, these governments have impoverished their people, they have made them emigrate en masse due to the abuses of their human rights and freedoms. They have politicized, through favors and complicity, military personnel who, like their superiors, fear for their future in a change of regime. None of these dictatorships, were it not for the support of their armies and a permanent state of exception in the case of Nicaragua and Cuba, could remain in power.

For them, democracy is a mythology at their service. They dispense with its essential postulates and with everything that is adverse to their designs. They turn the rule of law into a rag that they brandish to give their repressive dictates the language of lawyers.

They thus pursue their participation in the civilized world, receiving loans and hosting international meetings. While they laugh at democracy, international diplomacy pretends to accept them and take them into account. Their maneuvers are followed with concern, and punishments and sanctions are imposed from time to time, which serve the autocrats to play the role of victims and blame others for their misdeeds.

These dictatorships that seek to exist in perpetuity pose a fundamental ethical and principled challenge to the concert of nations because they question the concept of sovereignty. Do these governments, which has been more than proven —and this patent fraud by Maduro is another compelling proof— have the right to dispose of the lives and futures of their people at will in the name of that sovereignty under which they abuse and kill?

Maduro has had time to falsify the minutes and try to prove his maneuver, but the opposition’s minutes are clear and their validity can be verified. There does not seem to be any other negotiation possible than demanding that Maduro hand over power.

Who put the bell to the cat?