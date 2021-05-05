Picture: dpa

The only thing missing is the invitations

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her fiancé Clarke Gayford have set a date for their wedding. The 40-year-old said that on Coast Radio, but without giving the exact date. “We haven’t told anyone yet, so we should probably send out a few invitations first,” joked the popular politician, who has been engaged to 44-year-old Gayford since 2019. Ardern only revealed that the big day was planned for the next summer in New Zealand (December 22, 2021 to March 21, 2022). Media in the country suspected on Wednesday that daughter Neve could be a flower girl. (dpa)