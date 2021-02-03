Dr. Alberto Fernández inaugurated his mandate with these words: “I want to be the President of listening and dialogue, of the agreement to build the country of all.” We believed him. However, in just one year nothing has remained of that intention and on the contrary the social rift of then today looks more like an abyss.

But let’s not get confused. For this to happen, it took the assistance of a Vice President who disbelieves all those who do not think like her and is, ultimately, the one who makes the government’s political decisions.

Without public appearances, Cristina Fernández manages interested actors who instead put body and soul to fulfill their wishes. The wishes of the Vice President do not involve plans for the progress and well-being of the people or at least solutions to so many problems that the country suffers. Its sole purpose is to escape from the trials that compromise it by pressing justice.

President. Alberto Fernández, together with the vice president, Cristina Kirchner.

Something has been achieved with the changes in the election of the Attorney General and the Chief Prosecutor. But it is not enough. Hence the recent request where, multiplying the threads of his hands, political friends and montoneros from the seventies appear who demand the freedom of Mr. Amado Boudou and the rest of those prosecuted for crimes of corruption in the last Kirchner government.

They consider them, in a delirious interpretation, as politically persecuted by corrupt judges and a press that logically does not think like them.

Hopefully justice can resist the attacks. Every time Dr. Cristina Fernández pulls her strings and makes a wish for the Republic a tear escapes her. In this almost terminal situation, only those of us who want a better country are left with the commitment to defend democracy without compromise.

Matías Aníbal Rossi

“Consensus is the way to bring ethics to society”

In a pluralistic society, dialogue must be sought to achieve consensus or agreement. Apel and Habermas, in their writings, have considered that when the norms affect everyone, they must arise from consensus or majority agreement. Consensus is the way to bring ethics to society. Habermas adds that there are consensuses that can be unfair and that the consensus and the legitimate coincide only in a situation of an ideal education where Basic Norms of Moral Conduct are given.

An application of the above is given today, in the context of the pandemic. After a prolonged quarantine where the bulk of the population collaborated honestly and hoping for a vaccination that would protect us from the coronavirus, allowing us to return to a normal life, we find that only a group of national officials decides how many vaccines will be received and what group of People will be vaccinated, omitting to convene a representative group of society to agree on a vaccination policy against a disease that affects everyone and that merits immunization for everyone.

Carlos Alberto Castriota

On the case of the woman who took a baby

I feel sadness and indignation for a news that has been spread by the media. The young woman who kidnapped a child under 6 years of age and removed him from a neighborhood posing as her aunt … Absolute responsibility of the institution that allows that fact. As for the young woman whose house has already been raided, she is a psychiatric patient. They have already shown her by all means, her face, her Facebook, all her privacy.

If it is verified that she is mentally ill for the Justice it is unimpeachable but society has already condemned her. It has deprived him of any possibility of reintegrating himself and being a useful person. That is not the role of the media, they are there to inform but not to judge: that’s what Justice is for.

Lic. Graciela Ramona Novara

The urgency of resuming school presence

A report from the Argentine Society of Pediatrics was known. With evidence, it highlights the school as a “safe place for children and adolescents while their parents work” and as “an indispensable social equity tool.” Warning about the imperative of resuming school presence. In a country with 8 million children living in poverty there is no margin for error. Every day that passes without face-to-face classes is paid for by a generation losing its potential. Condemning to fall into the same condition those who could be part of our solution.

As a mother, I invite the obstructionist unions and the Minister of Education of the Nation to read this report, also reminding them that there are successful experiences in the City of Buenos Aires and San Isidro in resuming presence with protocols. I hope that it serves as sufficient proof not to condition the start of classes, so that our children can enjoy their right and be the ones to turn the sad pages of our history.

Rosalia Fucello

Proposal to reach more people with vaccines

With all the inconveniences for vaccination and counting on the good predisposition of the Government to vaccinate as many citizens as possible, my question is why the other existing vaccines are not analyzed by the ANMAT and then, with the authorization of the Ministry of Health , the purchase of social works, prepaid and other health effectors and the subsequent sale to the public is allowed. As is done for example with the flu vaccine that can be purchased and administered in pharmacies and private vaccinations. Thus, a large part of the population could pay for it, leaving more space for people who do not have resources.

Fernando Carlos Gallego

Increase in prices of essential items

I would like someone to explain to me the reason for the unbridled rise in the prices of basic necessities, food. They went up 100% and the meats, much more. Furthermore, the decrease in the quality of the articles is notorious. The only thing I have seen work to correct that rampant inflation is to open imports. I lived through this process several times and the most affected are always the poor who want to settle with allowances, bonuses … which are only a momentary solution. We are one of the richest countries in the world and we live like the poorest. Enough!

Ricardo E. Di Liscia

