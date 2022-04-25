Sinaloa.- According to Rubén Rocha Moya’s statement that indicates that the Secretary of Health and the PAS works against him, Hector Melesio Cuen Ojeda replied who does not know the reason for what he said and commented that the only thing he has done is to serve the governor.

He mentioned that perhaps it could be Estrada Ferreiro, since when he was president of PAS he supported him because he is from Morena’s party, a friend of the governor, and also because it was a joint Morena-PAS project for him to become president of Culiacan.

“Us we follow the guideline of Morena and the Fourth Transformation And if there are problems here and they are joining other political parties that are enemies at the national level, such as the PRI, PAN, and they join here at the local level, maybe there is a guideline and they are playing the broken phone.”

He said that as secretary of health he does everything possible so that the Secretariat performs a lot and that he even teams up with everyone and that he has an excellent relationship with all the secretaries of Rubén Rocha Moya’s cabinet and that possibly someone is misinforming him, since externo has always been a man who works as a team and wants to continue doing so.