Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Aleksey Kucher talked with 20-year-old cadet Vyacheslav Zolochevsky, the only survivor of the An-26 military transport plane crash near Kharkiv. The politician told about this on his page in Facebook…

“Taking into account the emotional component, the doctors say that the state is of moderate severity, but if you take it physically, he is even in a satisfactory condition,” Kucher said.

Together with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they talked to the cadet. “He said that everything happened as in a computer game, that when he came to, he saw his friend burning, and he helped put out the flame on the guy who was later in the hospital and, unfortunately, died today,” he said. Coachman words of the victim.

He added that the young man does not remember everything, because he lost consciousness for a while. At the same time, the cadet did not confirm the information that he allegedly jumped out of the plane.

An-26 plane crashed in the Kharkov region on September 25. The crash occurred during a training flight at a distance of two kilometers from the military airport, after which the board caught fire. A possible cause of the disaster is called engine failure. Law enforcement officers are checking three more versions of the reasons for the aircraft crash. These include inappropriate performance of duties by the crew or those responsible for flight control, as well as inappropriate maintenance.

The plane was carrying military pilots and cadets of the Kharkiv National University of the Air Force named after Ivan Kozhedub. In total there were 27 people on board, the death of 26 of them was confirmed.