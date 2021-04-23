A teenager who survived a major accident in Novocherkassk, Rostov region, has died. This was announced on Friday, April 23rd, by a representative of the regional traffic police department.

“A boy from Novocherkassk has died. It was the sixth passenger “, – quotes him”RIA News“.

The accident happened on April 18. A Hyundai Solaris car driven by a teenager crashed into a tree. At the time of the accident, in addition to the driver, there were five other minors in the cabin. As a result of the collision, five people were killed and one was hospitalized.

As REN TV reported, the company celebrated its birthday, and the car belonged to the parents of one of the teenagers.

The next day, the propaganda department of the regional traffic police department clarified that the surviving teenager was in a coma.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under Part 5 of Art. 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of the rules of the road and operation of vehicles, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence.” The course of his investigation was taken under personal control by the chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin.

The press service of the Investigative Department of the RF IC for the Rostov Region also reported on the appointment of forensic autotechnical and forensic medical examinations.