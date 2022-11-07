Madrid was not up to the level of what is a serious game in Vallecas. From minute one it was seen that Ancelotti’s men came out to see what was happening, while Rayo came out to take the three points. Here we leave you the hits and misses of the match:
MISTAKE
A week before the players leave for the World Cup, they went out to see them come. Rayo Vallecano put on a very intense match from minute 1 and won the goal award as soon as it started. The first half hour of the game was disastrous, the team led by Carlo Ancelotti did not make three passes in a row.
SUCCESS
In the first half hour no player was saved, but after that, Asensio caused the penalty to make it 1-1 and immediately afterwards he put in the corner that Militao finished off to make it 1-2. At this level he can be a very useful player in Real Madrid’s rotation.
MISTAKE
The seams were visible. He is a very useful player for big games, but when the spaces are reduced, things are very complicated for him. If Rudiger had been physically fit he would have played Alaba as a winger. His game was pretty bad. He did not approve.
MISTAKE
A corner in favor, becomes a penalty against you. In the highest elite you can never allow that. Fran García cut Modric and launched the counter. Carvajal touches with his hand in the dispute for the ball and Munuera Montero signals a penalty. After repeating the penalty, Rayo made it 3-2.
MISTAKE
Nobody is saved. Asensio and Courtois were the only players to be saved from the match. Neither the full-backs, nor Valverde, nor Tchouaméni, nor Modric, nor Vinicius… A thick match for Madrid that makes it lose the lead at the hands of Barcelona. The players were not up to the task, they were more intent on deceiving the referee and protesting than playing football.
#success #errors #Real #Madrid #defeat #Rayo #Vallecano
Leave a Reply