Club América visited the border to face Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles in the corresponding day 4 of the Apertura 2022 tournament, after having a couple of friendly international commitments in the United States.
The azulcrema team hoped to return to winning ways against the team from Tijuana, but they ran into a team eager to add, after several bad games and ended up keeping the three points at home 2-0 with goals from Lisandro Lopez Y Joaquin Montecinos.
At minute 55 of the match William Ochoa He made a wonderful save to avoid the fall of his goal for the second time up to that moment and began to be a factor in the match for the Eagles not to be beaten by the red and black team.
Jorge Sanchez did not arrive in time for the play in which he wanted to clear the ball from the area of William Ochoa and therefore, he ended up kicking alexis canelo that he had reached the ball in advance and with the help of VAR the central whistle ended up scoring a penalty.
William Ochoa He could not do anything to prevent the border team from opening the scoring via penalty and with it he reached 29 penalty charges without being able to stop.
Originating from a third consecutive corner kick, the local team once again pierced the Eagles’ nets, after a powerful shot with placement of Joaquin Montecinos which put them two goals ahead.
The team of Ferdinand Ortiz He did not have many dangerous arrivals against the team from the border, despite the fact that they had most of the possession throughout the game, they were unable to make effective dangerous plays and did not put the locals in complications.
