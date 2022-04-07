FC Barcelona leaves Germany alive thanks to Xavi’s changes. Dembélé and De Jong turned the game around. Here are the hits and misses of the clash:
MISTAKES
Barcelona did not have the best of their games. He did not have control of the game, Eintratch was the one who dominated. At the break Barcelona only shot twice while the Germans seven.
At the edge of the break Ter Stegen committed a penalty that could cost Barcelona to go down at the break. The VAR intervened to correct and give possession of the game to Barcelona.
The central defender was injured in the 23rd minute and Clement Lenglet replaced him. The impact Gerard has on this team right now is unique, at the level he is playing at this stage of the season it is impossible to imagine this team without him. Hopefully the injury is not serious. The club has confirmed that it is in the hamstring.
We didn’t have time to sit down to watch the second part and Eintratch had already gone ahead. Knauff took advantage of Eric García’s clearance and sent it to the back of Ter Stegen’s net. Barcelona did not change its attitude in the first half and found the match uphill.
SUCCESS
The entry of De Jong and Dembélé revolutionized the match. Two of Barcelona’s best players stayed on the bench and came out to settle Xavi’s ballot. A combination between the Frenchman and the Dutchman left Ferrán alone, who put the tie at will.
