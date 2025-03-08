The only Spanish pyramid that does not come out in history books but is still standing and is a symbol of fascist Italy

There are still traces of a past that many would prefer to bury. Monuments, inscriptions and constructed structures authoritarian regimes They are still standing, challenging the passage of time and the debate about their permanence.

Some have been erased, others transformed, but there are those who defend their existence as witnesses of the story. In Spainbetween the Burgos fog and the oblivion of the population, a lonely pyramid It stands on the horizon, silent and enigmatic, with a story that few know. His name does not appear on tourist routes or in the most read history books, but its origin is marked by a convulsive time.

The Pyramid of the Italians: a legacy of the civil war

More than eight decades have passed since its construction, and the Pyramid of the Italians Still standing in the Port of the shieldon the border between Burgos and Cantabria. Erected in 1939this twenty meters high structure was designed to pay tribute to Italian soldiers who fought next to rebel during the Spanish Civil War.

Its appearance, inspired by the Pyramid Cestia of Romereflected not only the monumental character of the time, but also the Alliance with Mussolini Italy. For years, he housed the remains of some 400 fallen combatantsS In the battle of Santander, until, over time, most were transferred to other places, such as the church of San Antonio de Padua in Zaragoza or Italian cemeteries.

Since the 1970s, the pyramid lost its original function and was at the mercy of the abandonment. Without care or surveillance, its deterioration was inevitable: the plunging and the action of the weather erased part of the inscriptions and symbols that covered it. In their walls, you could once read the words Present, present, presenta slogan used by the fascists to honor the fallen in combat.

Architecture and propaganda: Mussolini’s footprint in Spain

Designed by the architect Attilio Radicconstruction responded to the principles of architectural rationalism, with sober lines and a staggered structure which contrasted with the mountain landscape that surrounds her.

The origin of this mausoleum goes back to the fighting for Santander in August 1937. In that month, the rebel side threw an offensive along the Cantabrian coast, facing a poorly defended city and without resources to resist. Among the troops that were advancing were the Italian soldiers of the CORPO DI TUPPE VOLONTARIE Sent by Mussolini.





According to the historian Michael Alpert in The civil war in the airMussolini had “repatriated 5,000 soldiers, leaving the most suitable volunteers to fight side by side with the Navarre Brigades”, as well as “a mixed brigade, called Frece Nereformed by Italian and Spanish troops ”. In this context, the pyramid rose as symbol of the sacrifice of these combatants

The debate about his future is inevitable

Over the years, the dispute over its permanence It has been constant. In 2023, the pyramid was included in the list of Symbols contrary to the Democratic Memory Lawwhich endangered his future. However, the Board of Castilla y León made a decision that few saw coming: in 2024, he declared it Cultural Interest Goodshielding it to any elimination attempt. The process began on February 21, 2023 and culminated a year later, consolidating its recognition as an architectural vestige with historical value.

Although its structure continues to resist the passage of time, its current state is far from the imposing construction that was in its day. Emptying of content and original meaning, the pyramid remains standing, observing from its privileged position How generations change and debates persist. His presence recalls a complex story that remains unresolved at all, trapped between memory and oblivion.