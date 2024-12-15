In the amazing universe of international gastronomy, few dishes are as surprising and unique like the Paraguayan soupa preparation that defies any expectation from its name since it has nothing to do with the one we know here.

Although it may sound strange, this specialty is not a liquid soup like those we enjoy in Spain or in other places in the world, but rather It is a spongy salty cakefull of history, tradition and flavor. So much so, that In 2017 it was declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Paraguaya recognition of its cultural and culinary value.

Origins and stories of Paraguayan soup

As with many traditional dishes, Paraguayan soup has an unknown originalthough there are many theories about its creation.

One of the best known and reported among the Paraguayan community gives its invention to a culinary error during the government of Carlos Antonio Lópezthe first constitutional president of Paraguay. According to this story, a cook would have added too much corn flour to a traditional soup, turning it into a solid cake that, finally and to everyone’s surprise, was a resounding success.

Another older version points to the Guaraníwho, during the arrival of the Spanish, adapted their culinary knowledge to the new ingredients that the colonists brought. In fact, the Guaraní expression “So’o opa”which means “the meat has run out,” could be related to the birth of this dish, since it is said that the Paraguayan soup would have emerged as an economical solution to feed many families in times of scarcity.





What is Paraguayan soup?

Defining Paraguayan soup may seem contradictory at first. It is a salty sponge cake that combines ingredients simple but rich in nutrients, such as corn flour, milk, free-range eggs, fresh cheese and onion. Its texture is fluffy and balanced flavorwhich makes it a versatile meal, ideal to enjoy on any occasion, from celebrations with family and friends, to a dinner with yourself.

According to the National Institute of Food and Nutrition of Paraguay, this dish represents the fusion between Guaraní and Spanish culinary traditionsuniting the best of both cultures in a recipe that has lasted throughout the centuries and is passed from generation to generation.

In addition to its unmistakable flavor, Paraguayan soup is known for being a energy and protein sourcewhich explains its popularity among Paraguayan families, since with this dish it is impossible to stay hungry.





A symbol of cultural identity

For all of the above, it can be stated that Paraguayan soup is not only a delicious dish in its gastronomy, but also It is a symbol of culture and tradition. So much so that its declaration as Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2017 recognizes its importance as part of the national legacy.

This salty cake is much more than a “simple” recipe; It is a meeting point between generations, a dish that brings families together and celebrates identity of an entire country, just as happens in our case with potato omelette, for example.

Furthermore, this soup has transcended the borders of Paraguay, conquering palates in different parts of the world.

