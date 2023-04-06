In the village of Udskoye, Tuguro-Chumikansky district, Amur region, the only school burned down. There were no injuries or deaths, according to the news agency on April 6 AmurMedia.

According to the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire occurred on the night of April 5 in a one-story wooden school. The building, built in 1956, burned down completely.

“This settlement is hard to reach, fire extinguishing was organized by the local population. The building is completely destroyed. There are no dead or injured,” the rescue agency said in a statement.

As IA AmurMedia clarifies, due to the remoteness of the village, fire brigades could not get there in time. They arrived by helicopter, but could not save the building. In addition, the only watering machine in the village turned out to be out of order.

Now the head of the district, Isabella Osipova, is in Khabarovsk, where the issue of further education of 58 schoolchildren will be decided at a meeting in the regional Ministry of Education.