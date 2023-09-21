Saab dealers do good business in the Netherlands. Every month nice examples come here from abroad that, not coincidentally, are old enough to fall within the youngtimer scheme. You are certainly distinctive in a Saab, but what if you really want to drive something unique? Then you could make a bid for the only Saab EX Prototype in the world.

In 1997, Saab celebrated its fiftieth anniversary and, as is the way in the car world, brands then build a special model. Or actually it was one Per Ekstrøm from Norway who built this special model, but with official approval from Saab from Sweden, and with original parts. The car took somewhere between 3,000 and 4,000 hours to build.

The Saab is older than you think

On paper, this Saab EX Prototype is a Saab 9000CC from 1987. So it is just a bit older than it looks. Ekstrøm had a new body of a Saab 900 II delivered from the factory. The rear window apparently comes from the 900 Cabriolet and the roof is seven centimeters lower than normal. The wheel arches come from a Saab CS 9000. The car is said to have been built entirely according to Saab guidelines.

At the front is a 2.3-liter turbo engine with 220 hp. The odometer shows 154,000 kilometers and according to the seller, the car has been excellently maintained. The paint is said to still be in perfect condition. The car is currently waiting for its next owner in Belgium. The car is expected to sell for 60,000 to 90,000 euros. On October 8 you can offer at Bonhams.