The owner of the only Russian store in Japan said she was waiting for the last batch of goods

The only Russian store in Japan is waiting for its last batch of goods and will stop importing a new one. This was told by his mistress Victoria Miyabe, reports RIA News.

According to her, it has become very difficult to work, it is expensive to bring goods by plane, and it takes too long by sea. Obstacles appear where there were none before, for example, the owner of the building where the premises are rented, forces them to remove signs and video surveillance cameras. Also, the warehouse spoiled part of a large consignment of goods, froze products that should be stored at room temperature, and refused to compensate for the losses.

“I don’t know yet what will happen next. There will be enough goods for a while. I won’t bring a new one. Let’s see what to do next,” shared Victoria Miyabe. She added that she had gone through many difficulties, but now her hands are falling.

Victoria Miyabe is from Donetsk, she used to bring sweets to Japan as a gift, then a small batch of confectionery for sale. In 2011, the country received the first large container with products from factories from Donetsk and Luhansk AVK for sales through a TV store, but all plans were disrupted by an earthquake. The woman handed over the entire cargo as humanitarian aid.

In 2014, she entered into a wholesale contract with the Japanese company Itochu, but soon the factories in the Donbass were bombed, and she had to start all over again. After that, Victoria Miyabe ran an e-commerce business, opened a showroom, which later grew into a successful retail store called Red Square (Aka no Hiroba) in the prestigious Ginza shopping district in Tokyo.

Earlier, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Koichi Hagiuda said that the Japanese authorities have concerns about the impact of the situation around Ukraine and, in particular, anti-Russian restrictive measures on business and everyday life. He noted that at the request of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, his office will consider response measures in connection with the impact of recent events on economic activity.