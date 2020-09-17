The governor of the Belgorod region, Yevgeny Savchenko, the only acting regional head who has held office since the presidency of Boris Yeltsin, has resigned. This is reported on website regional government.

“Today the Governor of the Belgorod Region Yevgeny Savchenko held a working meeting with the heads of the regional authorities. During the meeting, he introduced Denis Butsaev, who was appointed first deputy governor of the region, to those present, ”the statement says. It is specified that Savchenko also wrote a statement addressed to President Vladimir Putin.

On September 22, it is planned to consider the issue of vesting the former head of the region with the powers of a senator from the regional legislative assembly in the Federation Council.

Savchenko has been in charge of the Belgorod Region since 1993. He held office longer than other heads of the region, and in 2018 became the sole governor of the Yeltsin era.

Butsaev, who was appointed vice-governor of the Belgorod region, has worked as an adviser to the governor of the Moscow region since 2013, but left the regional government in 2018. After that, he became director of the state-owned Russian Environmental Operator (REO). He was fired in 2019.