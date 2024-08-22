With River Plate already qualified, the 2025 Club World Cup continues to add participating teams. This week, its classic rival Boca Juniors could seal its qualification for the 2025 Club World Cup. To do so, it will depend on what happens at the end of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores that will take place in the next few days. But what does it need? We review it.
*That Nacional of Uruguay is eliminated against San Pablo this Thursday (they tied in Montevideo 0-0)
He also needed River Plate to eliminate Talleres de Córdoba, and the “Millonario” did just that.
So far, there are four teams of the Conmebol who already have places secured for the 2025 edition of the Club World Cup. The Brazilians Palmeiras, Flamengo and Fluminense They are in as champions of the last three tournaments of the Libertadores Cupjust like River Platewho is currently the only Argentine representative who enters via ranking.
It should be remembered that there are six places available through Conmebol (four Libertadores champions plus two by ranking). If Saint Paul, Atletico Mineiro either Botafogo They manage to become champions of the LiberatorsBrazil could have up to four representatives in the global competition.
