The vice president of CPI (Parliamentary Inquiry Committee) of Covid in the Senate, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), published in its profile on Twitter a note of the federal government’s commitment to payment of doses of the Covaxin vaccine against covid.

According to the congressman, the negotiation was not completed “because the server [Luís Ricardo Miranda, servidor do Ministério da Saúde] denounced”.

Commitment is the initial stage of setting aside money to pay an expense. It does not mean that the government disbursed the funds, but rather that it is preparing the payment.

the deputy Luís Miranda (DEM-DF), the server’s brother, said he alerted President Jair Bolsonaro about irregularities in the contract between the Ministry of Health and Need Medicines for the purchase of 20 million doses of the Indian vaccine Covaxin.

The irregularities were in the Ministry of Health’s contract with Need Medicines, which brokered the purchase for Brazil of 20 million doses of the immunizing agent from the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech.

The managing partner of Necessidade, Francisco Emerson Maximiano, was summoned by the CPI and had a statement scheduled for Wednesday (4th), but his defense warned yesterday (3rd) that the businessman could not attend because he was serving a two-week quarantine after returning of India on June 15th.

Documents indicate that the Ministry of Health will pay 1,000% more than the Indian federal government. The Public Prosecutor’s Office also ordered an investigation into the contract, on the grounds of a crime of administrative misconduct.

