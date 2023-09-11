Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/10/2023 – 18:08

After two decades, from October onwards, Rio de Janeiro will have the Oratory of Our Lady of the Cape of Good Hope restored. The construction from the end of the 18th century is a baroque work made with materials from Europe, following architectural techniques from the previous century, when the city was already the capital of Colonial Brazil. The restoration project, which is underway, will be completed at the end of this month. The reopening is scheduled for October 15th.

The oratory belongs to the Church of the Venerable and Archiepiscopal Third Order of Our Lady of Monte do Carmo, at Rua do Carmo, number 38, in the city center. A 1979 text, signed by architect Augusto Silva Teles, points out, based on historical writings, that the oratory is the last example of Catholic devotion in a public area in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

“It was the only one that remained fully operational for public processions and devotions to Our Lady of the Cape of Good Hope, which is the saint who occupies this oratory. There is a historical importance of restoring and returning this to the population as a whole, not only as a historical and cultural ornament, but also the return to a Catholic devotion, for those who are devoted to Our Lady of the Cape of Good Hope”, said the architect, conservator and urban planner Yanara Costa Haas, in an interview with Brazil Agency.

The relic of colonial sacred art has a masonry and stone structure, with facades on two sides, richly decorated with mass ornaments, rare Dutch and German white and blue tiles and stonework, which are carved blocks of rock. The oratory is set on a stone arch above the door to a servitude, as the passage between the old Cathedral and the Church of the Third Order of Nossa Senhora do Carmo is called, which connected Rua Primeiro de Março with Rua do Carmo. Currently, the easement is closed with gates at both ends, and is for the exclusive use of the two churches.

At the top of the oratory there is a cross and below it there is a dome containing the image of Our Lady. The base is entirely decorated with tiles. “In Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais, there are many little churches with oratories on street corners. You go through the city looking up and find several of these oratories”, commented Yanara.

Restoration

The restoration began on July 10, 2023, after spending 60 days of diagnostic surveys and approval of the intervention project submitted to the Institute of National Historical and Artistic Heritage (IPHAN), to the State Institute of Cultural Heritage of Rio de Janeiro (Inepac) and the Rio Heritage of Humanity Institute (IRPH).

“All prospecting, including laboratory ones, we take 60 days and we are taking 60 days to carry out the restoration. We found many cement parts in this structure; the structure was originally made with solid bricks and completely covered with lime mortar. What I found were a lot of cement mortar in the place where the lime no longer existed. We did all the removal, including ornaments,” he reported.

Yanara Costa Haas, from the company Restauro Carioca, is leading the team, which also includes George Schliaticas, in restoration consultancy; Geraldo Filizola, consulting on historic structures; Clara de Freitas, chief restorer responsible for the works; restorers Leandro Fosse and Alex Yoshikawa; and assistant restorer Júlio César Olímpio. “Our objective with the owner is to rescue the space that had been wrapped in scaffolding for 20 years for research into construction and ornamentation systems”, he revealed, adding that, during this period, the image of the saint was kept inside the church.

The architect responsible worked for more than 30 years as a conservator at Iphan and, for the last 11 years, has coordinated the architecture area at Sítio Roberto Burle Marx. She has already worked on the restoration of the stone elements of the Itamaraty Palace, in the center of Rio; in the restoration of the Carrara marble Meteoro sculpture in the external lake at Itamaraty, in Brasília; and in the restoration of the Central Post Office building, in the central area of ​​the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

According to her, Pedro Álvares Cabral transmitted the Catholic devotion he had for Our Lady of the Cape of Good Hope when he arrived in Brazil. “This devotion is part of creating an oratory for Our Lady of the Cape of Good Hope. Historical studies say that Cabral was the first person to bring devotion to the image of Our Lady to Brazil”, he added.

The architect highlighted that the oratory was not at risk of collapsing. “It was intact, there was a crack in the roof, because the roof itself opened due to the material that was there. Now we have closed and removed all the spurious mortar and worked on the brick with new mortar using the same original techniques”, stated Yanara.

For the last 20 years, the Oratory of Nossa Senhora da Boa Esperança was protected by a screen and suspended scaffolding to access the Rua do Carmo facade.