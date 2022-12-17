Only Hurst 🏴 (1966) has been able to score a hat-trick in the World Cup final. Triplet in question because the 3-2 to the FRG is the most famous ghost goal in history. That match played at Wembley was the most watched event by 📺 in 🇬🇧 with +32 million audience. pic.twitter.com/wKD1cjGVZ9

— Cascarino (@cascarinos_) December 16, 2022