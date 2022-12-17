Many players throughout history have managed to score a double in the World Cup final. Some of the best known are Zinedine Zidane, Pelé or Ronaldo Nazário. They will have been able to verify that all those who have achieved this extraordinary merit are some of the greatest of all time.
There are eight footballers who managed to score a double in the World Cup final (Gino Colaussi, Silvio Piola, Helmut Rahn, Vavá, Pelé, Kempes, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo Nazário) but only one of them achieved a hat-trick.
We are talking about Geoff Hurst, who scored three goals in the 1966 World Cup final in England, in that game in which the English beat West Germany 4-2 in extra time that has already gone down in the history of international events.
Germany took the lead on the scoreboard with a goal from Helmut Haller, but six minutes later, at minute 18, Hurst scored the first on his own to level the game.
Already in minute 78 Martin Peters would put the British ahead, and a minute before injury time began, Wolfgang Weber tied the game again.
In the 101st minute Hurst scored the second in his personal account. A goal that we can classify as one of the most controversial in the history of the world finals, as the ball touched the crossbar and it was never possible to ascertain whether or not it crossed the line.
The Germans obviously think one thing and the English another. The referee conceded the goal, and with one minute remaining in the match, Geoff Hurst once again put the fourth in the electronic, third in his private account.
