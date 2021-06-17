Swede Lotta Kliming has made the bizarre decision to leave the world of fashion, becoming the only girl in Sweden to work as an oyster fisher.

Lotta grew up in a small Swedish village by the sea, close to her country’s border with Norway. Her father and uncle worked as oyster divers, but she had never planned to become an oyster fisher like them.

For this, the girl left the village when she grew up to the big city of Gothenburg, and resided there, and began to build her future in the world of fashion.

She did not like the residence in that big city Lotta after a while, as she was longing for her small village and the sea there, so she decided when she was twenty-five years old to leave her work in the field of fashion, return to her village, and try to be an oyster fisherman.

sea ​​love

Lotta says that she feels reassured when she is by the sea, and describes this, explaining: “As if time has stopped moving,” and that when she travels and moves away from the sea, she becomes terrified, and does not stand it, and does not feel comfortable until she returns to the sea.

Lotta is proud of its equipment and diving suit, and recommends anyone who wants to work in this profession to pay attention to the acquisition of suitable tools, noting that the most important factor in this profession is health, which is its capital.

During her daily work, Lotta drives a boat in cold or freezing water, wearing heavy clothes topped with a heavy fur hat, with gloves to protect her hands from the cold.

Lotta jumps into the water, to start searching for oysters, collecting them in baskets in the boat, and then returning to the shore, to take the baskets with her to a work hut, where she cleans and prepares the oysters, to be sold to restaurants in different cities of Sweden.

Lotta is keen to publish pictures of her on her account in “Instagram”, and she is practicing her rare profession, catching oysters.

She also published a book a few months ago, a dream titled (Wild Oyster), in which she talks about her life as an oyster fisherman, her journey in life, and how she broke some of the prevailing rules and perceptions of her work in this profession.

Swedish oyster

France is the most famous exporter of luxurious oysters in the world, but the oyster that is found on the coast of Sweden and is caught by Lotta and other fishermen is another different type that is found only in those areas, called the European flat oyster, which is relatively large, and the diameter of one oyster is about 11 centimeters, Throughout history, it is considered a fine food in Sweden, and was collected in the seventeenth century specifically for the royal dining table, and currently one oyster is sold for more than 10 euros.