This Monday, June 21, the members of the Club América reported at the Coapa facilities to begin carrying out the medical and physical examinations for the start of the preseason on the way to Apertura 2021.
On the first day, one of those absent from work was the Chilean striker, Nicolas Castillo, but the player underwent the corresponding training on Tuesday, in which his situation is resolved, since the azulcrema team is looking for a new team, as it does not enter into the directive’s plans.
The player has not been active since January 2020, that is, he will be more than a year and a half without playing on the courts, due to the circulatory problems that affected him and that almost threatened his life, fortunately he was able to get ahead and is expected soon his return to the pitch.
Castle He still has a one-year contract with the del Nido team, but obviously it is not part of the current coaching staff and the board will seek to find him a new club.
The task will not be easy at all, because within Mexican soccer, at least in the First Division there is no team interested in their services due to the doubts generated by their medical situation, so their options would be limited to emigrating to North American football. in Major League Soccer, however, there is still nothing concrete.
It will only be hoped that his future will be decided, if there will be a way to stay in El Nido, some other Mexican team gives him the opportunity, return to his country or finish in the US championship.
